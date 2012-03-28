* China copper appetite remains weak -JX Nippon Mining

SINGAPORE, March 28 Copper slipped by one percent on Wednesday as hopes for further easing of U.S. monetary policy faded, while investor focus shifted to U.S. manufacturing data due later in the day for insight into the health of the world's top economy. London copper rose to a one-week high of $8,585 on Tuesday following a rally of about 2 percent the previous day on hopes of further easing by the United States, but gains have been tempered by worries about slowing growth in China, the world's leading metals consumer.

"U.S. macro numbers seem to be topping out a bit. We seem to have lost some of this really good momentum we had earlier in the year - the slowdown in other countries and energy prices is taking its toll," said metals analyst Edward Meir at INTL FCStone.

"If the next shoe is to drop, it will come from the macro numbers in the States really weakening and then the markets will take a hit. Chinese demand is not great - we're hearing that from many sources."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped one percent to $8,452.75 a tonne by 0709 GMT. The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also fell one percent to 60,110 yuan ($9,500) a tonne.

Prices have gained more than 11 percent this year, though stuck in a range of $8,100 to $8,800 since late January.

U.S. durable goods for February are due at 1230 GMT and seen growing by 3.0 percent.

European shares opened lower, as jitters resurfaced about Spain's finances, following a downwards drift in Asia.

Investors awaited more clues on the state of the U.S. economy, after hopes for further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve strengthened risk appetite and lifted prices in the previous session.

After saying accommodative monetary policy would stay in place to support demand and drive down long-term unemployment, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told ABC news on Tuesday the Fed had not taken any options off the table.

BULGING CHINA STOCKPILES

Copper stockpiles continue to mount in top consumer China, with a pickup in consumption not seen until after May.

JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp, the parent of Japan's top copper smelter, said China's copper appetite was weak, weighed down by swollen inventories and tight monetary policy, with destocking likely to continue until after May.

China now holds more than 1 million tonnes of commercial stocks of refined copper cathode, a level last seen in 2009, which may slow arrivals in the second quarter, analysts said.

Among other metals, LME nickel was up 0.25 percent at $17,830 a tonne after earlier tipping a 2012 low for a second consecutive day on prospects of a supply glut this year.

The global nickel market was in supply surplus by 7,100 tonnes in January 2012, the latest monthly bulletin from Lisbon-based International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed.

In early October, the INSG forecast a 70,000-tonne surplus for 2012, much wider than the 2011 surplus of 19,300 tonnes.

"It's partially (the stock overhang), and also the slow physical market, plus the eroding of premiums, plus CTA selling yesterday, plus the expectation that LME stocks will continue to rise as refined nickel has no where else to go," an LME trader said.

Nickel pig iron is a low nickel content substitute for refined nickel in stainless steel, and less pig iron production translates into more demand for refined nickel.

"Nickel is starting to look interesting as prices below $18,000 should begin to see a supply side response from some of the higher cost NPI (nickel pig iron) producers in China," RBC Capital said in a note.

Losses in copper pulled LME lead down to its lowest since January 9 at $1,964 a tonne, and set it up for a test of 2012 troughs below $1,950. Prices have fallen despite signs of a pickup in battery sector demand in China.

