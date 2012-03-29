* ShFE lead curve in backwardation for second session
* Coming up: U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims; 1230 GMT
(Adds analyst comment, detail, updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, March 29 Copper steadied on Thursday,
clawing back from a more than two percent loss in the prior
session, but U.S. data indicating a weak start to the year may
prompt investors to take profits off the table.
Prices closed down 2.2 percent on Wednesday, having started
the week on a firmer footing on expectations of further monetary
easing by the United States.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
mostly unchanged at $8,356.75 a tonne by 0302 GMT. The
most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell 0.7 percent to 59,680 yuan ($9,500)a
tonne.
"Markets moved to take risk off yesterday, not just in
commodities but across most financial markets. We saw reductions
in oil, in part perhaps because of talks to release strategic
reserves by the U.S. and others. That taken with the uninspiring
U.S. data has encouraged people to take risk off," said Nick
Trevethan, a senior commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
"With the base looking on the soft side and market on the
risk-off side, it might be tricky to get a big end quarter
window dressing rally ... People might also be tempted to
crystallize some profits as they mark their positions by the end
of the quarter," he added.
New orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods increased
only modestly in February, supporting the view that economic
growth in the first quarter could be lackluster.
Oil prices also fell on Wednesday as a big rise in U.S.
crude inventories and the prospect the United States and some
European nations might tap strategic reserves sent futures into
retreat.
Risk was being taken off the table in Asia with shares
falling for a second successive day. Concerns about growth
prospects in the world's two largest economies, the United
States and China, have prompted investors to trim their risk
exposure ahead of the end of the quarter.
Copper has climbed 10 percent so far this year, but has
struggled to make headway above the $8,700 mark because of slack
demand from top consumer China.
Chart-based analysis suggests copper may be looking to probe
lower levels, said RBC Capital in a Research note.
"While copper was able bounce up off the 200-day moving
average it is becoming susceptible to a selloff," it said.
"Momentum indicators have turned suggesting the red metal
may now test support at the bottom end of its recent range."
Copper's 200-day moving average stood at $8,327 a tonne on
Thursday.
In other metals, the ShFE lead futures curve continued to
signal a tightening market, with the front-month contract
trading at a premium for a second day against the third month,
although volumes have been low.
Since February, Chinese battery makers have picked up lead
purchases as demand from automakers and electric bike makers has
also improved.
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0302 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8356.75 7.75 +0.09 9.96
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 59680 -430 -0.72 7.80
HG COPPER MAY2 379.55 0.30 +0.08 10.46
LME Alum 2169.50 0.50 +0.02 7.40
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16160 -20 -0.12 1.99
LME Zinc 1998.00 -2.00 -0.10 8.29
SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15405 -50 -0.32 4.12
LME Nickel 17660.00 85.00 +0.48 -5.61
LME Lead 1978.25 -11.75 -0.59 -2.79
SHFE PB FUT 15440.00 -35.00 -0.23 1.01
LME Tin 22425.00 0.00 +0.00 16.80
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1997
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)