* Doe Run declares force majeure on U.S. lead output

* China official PMI due on Sunday

* Coming up: Chicago PMI for March at 1345 GMT (Adds detail, updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

SINGAPORE, March 30 London copper climbed on Friday, on track for a more than 10 percent first-quarter gain, although an early advance this year has been pinned back by sluggish demand growth in top consumer China.

Copper prices logged a strong start to the week, rallying more than 2 percent on Monday in line with stock markets, on the prospect of protracted easy monetary policy in the United States.

Prices have, however, largely run out of steam as profits are booked ahead of quarter-end and ahead of economic indicators that may shed fresh light on the health of China's manufacturing sector.

"This week copper has been highly correlated with equity markets, so even if prices can rebound on China's official PMI data, I think it will be capped, maybe around $8,600 per tonne," said Bonnie Liu, a Macquarie analyst in Shanghai.

"The seasonal recovery is definitely on the way, but the strength of the recovery is still in question and sending mixed messages to the market."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.56 percent to $8,397 per tonne by 0523 GMT having traded flat in the previous session, and was set to close almost unchanged on the week. Traders said gains on Friday were boosted by short-covering.

Copper is on target to notch up gains of more than 10 percent for the first quarter, but has so far failed to find traction above $8,700 per tonne and remains more than 17 percent below a record high of $10,190 from the first quarter of last year.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.45 percent to 60,030 yuan ($9,500) a tonne.

Signs of slowing growth in China, the worlds' top consumer of base metals, emerged mid-month with an early manufacturing sector indicator, HSBC flash PMI which showed factory activity shrank for the fifth straight month.

China accounted for about 40 percent of refined copper demand last year. China's official manufacturing PMI, and the final reading for March are due on Sunday.

China's official PMI, which previews the country's giant factory sector before official industrial production data, may have dipped to 50.8 in March from a four-month high of 51.0 in February.

"Expectations for more weakness ahead is weighing on sentiment. Hence, the release of the Chinese PMI over the weekend will be a key event risk for near-term direction. If the index remains above 50, we could see some stabilisation in sentiment," Credit Suisse said in a research note.

Chinese markets will be closed from Monday April 2- Wednesday April 4.

SUPPORTIVE STANCE

Asian shares steadied on Friday as the region's benchmark indices marked their best first quarter in over 20 years and investors awaited a meeting on a possible euro zone firewall and Chinese data that may dictate market trends in coming months.

Expectations of an extended period of easy monetary policy in the United States also underpinned copper this week.

The Federal Reserve's current policy of ultra-low interest rates is adequate given moderate U.S. economic growth and manageable inflation, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday.

Elsewhere in metals, Doe Run declared a force majeure on lead output from the United States' sole primary producer in Herculaneum, Missouri, following a fire last week that will stop production for up to six weeks.

Front month ShFE lead prices began trading at a premium against third month prices this week, on improving battery sector demand from the auto and electric bicycle industries in China.

LME tin prices chalked up the largest advance, rallying 1.32 percent to $23,000 a tonne as prices pushed through the 200 day moving average (DMA), triggering chart-based buys.

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0523 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8397.00 47.00 +0.56 10.49 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60030 270 +0.45 8.44 HG COPPER MAY2 381.10 1.45 +0.38 10.91 LME Alum 2145.25 10.25 +0.48 6.20 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16165 -05 -0.03 2.02 LME Zinc 2010.00 5.00 +0.25 8.94 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15425 85 +0.55 4.26 LME Nickel 17330.00 180.00 +1.05 -7.38 LME Lead 2000.75 5.75 +0.29 -1.68 SHFE PB FUT 15490.00 105.00 +0.68 1.34 LME Tin 23000.00 300.00 +1.32 19.79 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1942

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Chris Lewis and Sugita Katyal)