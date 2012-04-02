SINGAPORE, April 2 London copper futures opened higher on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, spurred by upbeat Chinese manufacturing data that helped calm fears about a sharp slowdown in the world's top copper consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1 percent to $8,526 a tonne by 0117 GMT, rising for a second session and after an 11 percent gain in the first quarter.

* Thin trading volumes may exaggerate price movements during the day, with Shanghai markets closed from Monday to Wednesday for a public holiday.

* China's big factories were surprisingly busy in March as a stream of new orders lifted activity to an 11-month high, according to the government's official Purchasing Managers' Index for March released on Sunday.

* The official PMI that highlights large factories jumped to 53.1 in March from February's 51, comfortably beating forecasts of 50.5.

* But any optimism from the official data is likely to be tempered by the results of a separate private survey that showed smaller manufacturers struggled last month, suggesting that the economy is still losing steam.

* China's cooling economic growth will cap gains in commodity prices and temper the roaring earnings performance of mining companies, analysts and industry players say. But easier credit and fresh spending on infrastructure will likely drive a strong medium-term outlook.

* Also supportive of copper prices, U.S. consumer spending increased by the most in seven months in February as households shook off a rise in gasoline prices, leading economists to raise forecasts for first-quarter growth.

MARKETS NEWS

* The safe-haven yen eased on Monday, while commodity currencies like the Australian dollar jumped after surprisingly strong Chinese factory activity data eased fears about a hard landing in the world's second biggest economy.

* U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently underperforming sectors, including energy and health care.

* U.S. crude futures rose on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, as ongoing tensions in the Middle East fanned fears of a supply disruption from the key oil-producing region.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Mar

0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Mar

1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Mar

1400 U.S. Construction spending Feb

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)