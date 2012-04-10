* China March copper imports fell 4.6 pct on month
* China recorded $5.35 billion trade surplus
* Investors hope for monetary easing in China, U.S.
(Updates prices, adds quotes, details)
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, April 10 Copper prices retreated on
Tuesday as softer Chinese data, including weaker imports of the
metal and signs of a slowdown in domestic demand, encouraged
traders to cut their positions.
However, the losses were limited by the view that China's
economy was likely on track for a soft landing, with a surprise
trade surplus in March suggesting that exports were rising just
in time to compensate for a slowdown in domestic demand.
Investors were hopeful that China and the United States will
roll out monetary loosening policies to boost growth, with any
moves by the United States likely to weaken the dollar and in
turn lift commodities priced in the greenback.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1 percent to $8,276.75 tonne by 0727 GMT, after rising 0.1
percent in its previous session last Thursday before the Easter
break.
The most-active February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dipped 0.8 percent to close at 59,370
yuan ($9,400) per tonne.
China's imports of copper fell 4.6 percent to 462,182 tonnes
in March from 484,569 tonnes in the previous month, data from
the General Administration of Customs showed.
Analysts said this was a reflection of weaker real demand
for the metal and a decrease in copper financing deals in China.
This came on the heels of data on Monday showing China's
annual inflation rate jumped more than expected in March to 3.6
percent as food prices remained volatile.
"Trading in copper has been directionless as investors are
pessimistic about the Chinese and U.S. economies but they are
also hopeful that this will lead to more monetary easing in both
countries," said China Futures Co. analyst Yang Jun.
"This explains the slight fall in prices as investors await
more decisive trading cues."
In the United States, most major Wall Street firms expect
anemic growth in the jobs market and a struggling economic
recovery to force the Federal Reserve to undertake another
massive round of monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll found on
Monday.
Also, helping to moderate investors' pessimism was the view
that China will avoid a hard landing. Customs data also showed a
$5.35 billion trade surplus in March as import growth eased back
from a 13-month peak while exports grew faster than expected.
Base metals prices at 0727 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8276.75 -84.25 -1.01 8.90
SHFE CU FUT JUL2 59370 -470 -0.79 6.72
LME Alum 2111.25 2.25 +0.11 4.52
SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16205 -40 -0.25 2.30
HG COPPER MAY2 374.65 2.65 +0.71 9.04
LME Zinc 2006.75 3.75 +0.19 8.77
SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15595 -40 -0.26 5.41
LME Nickel 18061.00 -344.00 -1.87 -3.47
LME Lead 2042.00 -17.50 -0.85 0.34
SHFE PB FUT 15600 20 +0.13 2.03
LME Tin 22849.00 -326.00 -1.41 19.01
LME/Shanghai arb 1775
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Ed Davies and Himani Sarkar)