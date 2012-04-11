* London copper stays below 200-day moving average

* Underlying Chinese copper demand still solid -ANZ

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 11 London copper edged up on Wednesday, regaining some ground after sliding nearly 4 percent in the previous session in a broad-based sell-off some analysts thought overdone, with top consumer China's copper imports staying resilient in March.

But copper struggled to move back higher, after prices fell below the 200-day moving average, with some traders seeing more selling pressure ahead amid a weaker outlook for the global economy on disappointing U.S. jobs data, concerns over a slowdown in China and debt structuring in euro zone economies.

Copper futures in Shanghai lost almost 3 percent to hit three-month troughs, tracking the steep decline in London on Tuesday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.4 percent to $8,063.75 a tonne by 0747 GMT, well below the 200-day moving average of $8,304.

It fell almost 4 percent on Tuesday, in its biggest single-day drop since mid-December, to as low as $8,024.85, its weakest since Jan. 16.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as low as 57,740 yuan ($9,100) a tonne, a level not seen since Jan. 12, before closing down 2.5 percent at 57,870 yuan.

The sell-off mirrored weakness across risky assets, pushing down Asian shares lower for a third day on Wednesday, after a less-than-forecast rise in China's overall imports last month sparked concern about a potential slowdown in demand from the world's top importer of many commodities.

While the same trade data showed China's copper imports fell 4.6 percent from February to 462,182 tonnes in March, that import volume was the fourth highest on record.

"Our view is that underlying Chinese demand is still solid and we think it should pick up, heading into the second quarter," said Natalie Robertson, analyst at Australia and New Zealand Bank.

The broad sell-off was triggered by data showing a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs creation last month, frustrating many who thought the world's No. 1 economy was on the mend, given a recent raft of upbeat economic data.

"Markets are concerned that there's a false start and they were pinning their hopes on a U.S.-led recovery, and it looks like it's not going to happen and that's spooked markets," said a metals trader in Singapore.

Investment bank Credit Suisse said the sell-off in industrial metals "is at least partly related to global risk aversion and looks slightly overdone".

Tuesday's sell-off happened as many European market reopened after a long Easter weekend, reacting to last week's poor U.S. jobs data for the first time.

Investors are now eyeing China's gross domestic product data due out on Friday, with the world's No. 2 economy seen growing by 8.3 percent in the first quarter, its slowest pace in nearly three years.

Economists say the GDP report should support expectations that China's economy is cooling but not crashing.

ANZ's Robertson said copper should bounce back to $8,600 during the second quarter, helped by a pickup in Chinese demand.

Base metals prices at 0747 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8063.75 27.75 +0.35 6.10 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 57870 -1500 -2.53 4.53 HG COPPER MAY2 365.15 0.15 +0.04 6.27 LME Alum 2076.50 11.50 +0.56 2.80 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16095 -110 -0.68 1.58 LME Zinc 1989.50 -0.50 -0.03 7.83 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15380 -215 -1.38 3.95 LME Nickel 17882.00 -293.00 -1.61 -4.43 LME Lead 2008.50 -9.50 -0.47 -1.30 SHFE PB FUT 15460.00 -140.00 -0.90 1.14 LME Tin 22524.00 -226.00 -0.99 17.31 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1643

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month

($1=6.3115 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)