* China Q1 GDP slows to near 3-year low of 8.1 pct

* LME copper eyeing biggest weekly loss in 2 months

* Coming Up: Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke speaks; 1700 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes, details)

By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, April 13 London copper fell nearly 1 percent on Friday after data showed China's economy grew at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter, reviving doubts about the outlook for demand from the world's biggest copper user.

But the relatively modest price loss suggests investors were hoping the slower growth in China, the world's No. 2 economy, would lead to further monetary easing.

China's gross domestic product grew 8.1 percent in January-March from a year earlier, less than the 8.3 percent pace that economists in a Reuters poll were hoping for and signalling that the economy is struggling to escape the grip of its worst sequential slowdown since the global financial crisis of 2008/09.

"Metals have reacted mildly to the disappointing China GDP figures as the result was mostly within the market's expectations," said Andy Du, director for derivatives at Orient Futures.

"Investors are also hoping that weaker economic growth will lead to more monetary easing by Beijing."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.9 percent to $8,149.50 tonne by 0305 GMT. It was down 2.6 percent for the week so far, on track for its biggest weekly drop since mid-February.

LME copper climbed more than 2 percent on Thursday in a broad-based surge in risk assets premised on expectations that China's GDP growth will exceed forecasts.

The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 58,230 yuan ($9,200) a tonne, giving up early gains.

Helping support sentiment was an unexpected rise in new loans by Chinese banks in March. Chinese lenders extended 1.01 trillion yuan ($160.1 billion) worth of new loans, well above forecasts for 800 billion yuan and a sign of fresh traction in China's efforts to ease monetary policy and boost credit creation to support a cooling economy.

Base metals prices at 0305 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8149.50 -70.50 -0.86 7.23 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 58230 -20 -0.03 5.18 HG COPPER MAY2 369.00 -3.05 -0.82 7.39 LME Alum 2103.00 -1.00 -0.05 4.11 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16155 -20 -0.12 1.96 LME Zinc 2023.00 -17.00 -0.83 9.65 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15580 30 +0.19 5.31 LME Nickel 18482.00 -318.00 -1.69 -1.22 LME Lead 2065.00 -33.00 -1.57 1.47 SHFE PB FUT 15720.00 55.00 +0.35 2.85 LME Tin 22600.00 -55.00 -0.24 17.71 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1845

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)