* China Q1 GDP growth slows to near 3-year low

* LME copper eyeing biggest weekly loss in 2 months

* China's refined copper and aluminium outputs rose strongly

* Coming Up: Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke speaks; 1700 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes, details)

By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, April 13 London copper fell more than 1 percent on Friday after data showed China's economy grew slower than expected in the first quarter, reviving doubts about second-quarter demand from the world's biggest copper user.

But the relatively modest decline suggested investors were hoping that slower growth in China, the world's No. 2 economy, would lead Beijing to roll out further monetary easing, while other better-than-expected Chinese data released on Friday also helped keep bearish sentiment in check.

China's economy expanded at an annualised rate of 8.1 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, slowing for the fifth consecutive quarter and left the economy on track for its weakest full year of expansion in near three years. Economist polled by Reuters had forecast annual growth of 8.3 percent.

"The GDP figures have caused some concerns about Chinese demand, resulting in a fall in base metals prices today. But this was balanced by some positive factors which led to a gradual decline rather than a crash," said China Futures Co. analyst Yang Jun.

Market players said they were cheered by better-than-expected data such as March industrial output, which rose 11.9 percent on the year, higher than the expected 11.5 percent.

First quarter fixed asset investment also climbed 20.9 percent on the year, slightly above the 20.8 percent forecast.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.1 percent to $8,133 per tonne by 0702 GMT. It was down 2.7 percent for the week, on track for its biggest weekly drop since mid-February.

The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.4 percent to 58,030 yuan ($9,200) a tonne, reversing course from early gains.

Analysts said there was a silver lining in the disappointing GDP data.

"Investors are also hoping that weaker economic growth will lead to more monetary easing by Beijing," said Andy Du, director for derivatives at Orient Futures.

Other positive news, including a surprisingly strong spike in March new loans to 1.01 trillion yuan ($160.1 billion), boosted optimism that China's economic activity would pick up in the coming months.

Still, some traders said world copper prices, which have so far been fairly resilient despite worries over the global economy, were vulnerable to a correction due to lacklustre demand.

"Copper demand in China has picked up slightly since the beginning of April as consumers came back to restock a little. But overall, demand remains weak and stocks are still too high," said a Shanghai-based trader.

Data showed that domestic production in March contributed to current high stockpiles. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent on year to reach 510,000 tonnes, while aluminium output was up 9.4 percent to 1.57 million tonnes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The country's demand for refined copper may revive only by September as current heavy stockpiles are depleted and Beijing takes steps to boost the cooling economy, analysts and sources at copper products manufacturing plants said on Thursday.

Europe's lingering debt crisis, with a rise in Italian bond yields at a recent auction, and signs of slowing economic recovery in the United States, as seen from disappointing jobs figures, continue to keep investors on their toes.

Base metals prices at 0702 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8133.00 -87.00 -1.06 7.01 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 58030 -220 -0.38 4.31 LME Alum 2103.50 -0.50 -0.02 4.13 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16160 -15 -0.09 2.02 HG COPPER MAY2 368.30 -3.75 -1.01 7.19 LME Zinc 2019.00 -21.00 -1.03 9.43 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15565 15 +0.10 5.20 LME Nickel 18557.00 -243.00 -1.29 -0.82 LME Lead 2068.00 -30.00 -1.43 1.62 SHFE PB FUT 15720 55 +0.35 2.81 LME Tin 22600.00 -55.00 -0.24 17.71 LME/Shanghai arb 1932

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr., Jonathan Hopfner and Sugita Katyal)