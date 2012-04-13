* China Q1 GDP growth slows to near 3-year low
* LME copper eyeing biggest weekly loss in 2 months
* China's refined copper and aluminium outputs rose strongly
* Coming Up: Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke speaks; 1700 GMT
(Updates prices, adds quotes, details)
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, April 13 London copper fell more than
1 percent on Friday after data showed China's economy grew
slower than expected in the first quarter, reviving doubts about
second-quarter demand from the world's biggest copper user.
But the relatively modest decline suggested investors were
hoping that slower growth in China, the world's No. 2 economy,
would lead Beijing to roll out further monetary easing, while
other better-than-expected Chinese data released on Friday also
helped keep bearish sentiment in check.
China's economy expanded at an annualised rate of 8.1
percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, slowing for
the fifth consecutive quarter and left the economy on track for
its weakest full year of expansion in near three years.
Economist polled by Reuters had forecast annual growth of 8.3
percent.
"The GDP figures have caused some concerns about Chinese
demand, resulting in a fall in base metals prices today. But
this was balanced by some positive factors which led to a
gradual decline rather than a crash," said China Futures Co.
analyst Yang Jun.
Market players said they were cheered by
better-than-expected data such as March industrial output, which
rose 11.9 percent on the year, higher than the expected 11.5
percent.
First quarter fixed asset investment also climbed 20.9
percent on the year, slightly above the 20.8 percent forecast.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1.1 percent to $8,133 per tonne by 0702 GMT. It was down 2.7
percent for the week, on track for its biggest weekly drop since
mid-February.
The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange dipped 0.4 percent to 58,030 yuan ($9,200) a
tonne, reversing course from early gains.
Analysts said there was a silver lining in the disappointing
GDP data.
"Investors are also hoping that weaker economic growth will
lead to more monetary easing by Beijing," said Andy Du, director
for derivatives at Orient Futures.
Other positive news, including a surprisingly strong spike
in March new loans to 1.01 trillion yuan ($160.1 billion),
boosted optimism that China's economic activity would pick up in
the coming months.
Still, some traders said world copper prices, which have so
far been fairly resilient despite worries over the global
economy, were vulnerable to a correction due to lacklustre
demand.
"Copper demand in China has picked up slightly since the
beginning of April as consumers came back to restock a little.
But overall, demand remains weak and stocks are still too high,"
said a Shanghai-based trader.
Data showed that domestic production in March contributed to
current high stockpiles. China's refined copper output rose 8.5
percent on year to reach 510,000 tonnes, while aluminium output
was up 9.4 percent to 1.57 million tonnes, according to the
National Bureau of Statistics.
The country's demand for refined copper may revive only by
September as current heavy stockpiles are depleted and Beijing
takes steps to boost the cooling economy, analysts and sources
at copper products manufacturing plants said on Thursday.
Europe's lingering debt crisis, with a rise in Italian bond
yields at a recent auction, and signs of slowing economic
recovery in the United States, as seen from disappointing jobs
figures, continue to keep investors on their toes.
Base metals prices at 0702 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8133.00 -87.00 -1.06 7.01
SHFE CU FUT JUL2 58030 -220 -0.38 4.31
LME Alum 2103.50 -0.50 -0.02 4.13
SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16160 -15 -0.09 2.02
HG COPPER MAY2 368.30 -3.75 -1.01 7.19
LME Zinc 2019.00 -21.00 -1.03 9.43
SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15565 15 +0.10 5.20
LME Nickel 18557.00 -243.00 -1.29 -0.82
LME Lead 2068.00 -30.00 -1.43 1.62
SHFE PB FUT 15720 55 +0.35 2.81
LME Tin 22600.00 -55.00 -0.24 17.71
LME/Shanghai arb 1932
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.,
Jonathan Hopfner and Sugita Katyal)