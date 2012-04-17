* Rising Spanish borrowing costs revive euro zone worries
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, April 17 London copper stayed below
$8,000 a tonne for a third-day running on Tuesday as investors
worried about the outlook for global demand, with Spain's
surging borrowing cost threatening to spark a new phase in the
euro zone debt crisis.
Concerns about debt-plagued Europe have been amplified by
worries over slowing economic growth in China, which consumes 40
percent of the world's copper.
A strong earthquake in top copper producer Chile helped trim
losses briefly, but the metal resumed its decline after major
miners Codelco and Anglo American said their
operations were not affected.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
eased 0.7 percent to $7,925 by 0703 GMT, after falling as low as
$7,885.25 on Monday, its weakest since Jan. 13.
LME copper opened above $8,000 to hit a high of $8,027.50,
before falling again.
The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to close at 56,530 yuan
($9,000) per tonne, after falling more than 2 percent in the
previous session.
"Base metals are looking bearish with fears surrounding the
Spanish bond auction later, which has led to the euro weakening
and dollar strengthening," said a Singapore-based trader.
The euro fell and Asian shares capped gains after yields on
Spanish 10-year debt topped 6 percent, approaching levels that
caused market panic when Italy was in the same position late
last year.
A stronger dollar would make commodities more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
Chinese copper demand has been weak and despite a fall in
copper prices to three-month lows, buying interest has been
thin.
"The mood is very cautious and I see prices going down
further in the short term as I haven't seen a lot of clients who
are willing to buy copper at current prices," said Judy Zhu,
commodity analyst at Standard Chartered Bank.
"The order books of downstream consumers have been softer
than the same period in previous years and that has dented
confidence in the metal."
Slower growth in China, where the economy expanded at its
weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter, remains
a key concern.
"Copper has the least cost support among the base metals and
is arguably the most susceptible to a risk-off trade," Citigroup
analysts said in a recent note, adding that its upside would be
capped at around $8,800 in the short term.
INTL FC Stone analyst Edward Meir wrote in a note that
China's slowing growth should restrain the outlook for metals
for the rest of the year, saying he sees the deceleration in
Chinese growth lasting longer than generally expected.
Base metals prices at 0703 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7925.00 -55.00 -0.69 4.28
SHFE CU FUT JUL2 56530 -190 -0.33 1.62
LME Alum 2067.00 2.00 +0.10 2.33
SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16050 00 +0.00 1.33
HG COPPER MAY2 358.90 -3.90 -1.07 4.45
LME Zinc 1990.00 -8.00 -0.40 7.86
SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15370 25 +0.16 3.89
LME Nickel 17680.00 180.00 +1.03 -5.51
LME Lead 2065.25 -12.75 -0.61 1.49
SHFE PB FUT 15600 30 +0.19 2.03
LME Tin 21155.00 -245.00 -1.14 10.18
LME/Shanghai arb 1916
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Sugita Katyal and Joseph Radford)