* Rising Spanish borrowing costs revive euro zone worries

* Buying interest thin despite copper's fall to 3-mth lows

* U.S. industrial output; 1315 GMT (Updates prices; adds quotes, detail)

By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, April 17 London copper stayed below $8,000 a tonne for a third-day running on Tuesday as investors worried about the outlook for global demand, with Spain's surging borrowing cost threatening to spark a new phase in the euro zone debt crisis.

Concerns about debt-plagued Europe have been amplified by worries over slowing economic growth in China, which consumes 40 percent of the world's copper.

A strong earthquake in top copper producer Chile helped trim losses briefly, but the metal resumed its decline after major miners Codelco and Anglo American said their operations were not affected.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.7 percent to $7,925 by 0703 GMT, after falling as low as $7,885.25 on Monday, its weakest since Jan. 13.

LME copper opened above $8,000 to hit a high of $8,027.50, before falling again.

The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to close at 56,530 yuan ($9,000) per tonne, after falling more than 2 percent in the previous session.

"Base metals are looking bearish with fears surrounding the Spanish bond auction later, which has led to the euro weakening and dollar strengthening," said a Singapore-based trader.

The euro fell and Asian shares capped gains after yields on Spanish 10-year debt topped 6 percent, approaching levels that caused market panic when Italy was in the same position late last year.

A stronger dollar would make commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Chinese copper demand has been weak and despite a fall in copper prices to three-month lows, buying interest has been thin.

"The mood is very cautious and I see prices going down further in the short term as I haven't seen a lot of clients who are willing to buy copper at current prices," said Judy Zhu, commodity analyst at Standard Chartered Bank.

"The order books of downstream consumers have been softer than the same period in previous years and that has dented confidence in the metal."

Slower growth in China, where the economy expanded at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter, remains a key concern.

"Copper has the least cost support among the base metals and is arguably the most susceptible to a risk-off trade," Citigroup analysts said in a recent note, adding that its upside would be capped at around $8,800 in the short term.

INTL FC Stone analyst Edward Meir wrote in a note that China's slowing growth should restrain the outlook for metals for the rest of the year, saying he sees the deceleration in Chinese growth lasting longer than generally expected.

Base metals prices at 0703 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7925.00 -55.00 -0.69 4.28 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 56530 -190 -0.33 1.62 LME Alum 2067.00 2.00 +0.10 2.33 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16050 00 +0.00 1.33 HG COPPER MAY2 358.90 -3.90 -1.07 4.45 LME Zinc 1990.00 -8.00 -0.40 7.86 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15370 25 +0.16 3.89 LME Nickel 17680.00 180.00 +1.03 -5.51 LME Lead 2065.25 -12.75 -0.61 1.49 SHFE PB FUT 15600 30 +0.19 2.03 LME Tin 21155.00 -245.00 -1.14 10.18 LME/Shanghai arb 1916

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month

($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan)

(Editing by Sugita Katyal and Joseph Radford)