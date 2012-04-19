SHANGHAI, April 19 London copper futures were little changed on Thursday as caution reigned ahead of a key bond auction in Spain amid growing worries the euro zone debt crisis is resurfacing, dimming the outlook for global raw material demand.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ticked up $4 to $8,054 a tonne by 0154 GMT, after ending flat on Wednesday.

* The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed half a percent to 57,540 yuan ($9,100) a tonne, after gaining more than 2 percent in the previous session.

* Investors are eyeing an auction of two- and 10-year Spanish bonds later on Thursday. Its 10-year government bond yield shot above 6 percent earlier this week, raising fears that the country would not be able to manage its public financing and would have to turn to a global bailout.

* Data also showed the country's banks continued to battle sliding house prices and a looming recession. Their bad loans rose to their highest level since October 1994 in February, to 8.2 percent of their credit portfolios.

* The head of the Internationalm Monetary Fund said member countries had committed $316 billion toward new IMF resources to help contain the debt crisis in the euro zone.

* China said it will increase liquidity via open market operations and cutting banks' required reserves to steer the economy towards a soft landing, the official Xinhua news agency quoted an unnamed central bank official as saying.

* Japan's exports rose in March from a year earlier for the first time in six months, mainly on the strength of U.S. sales, but high fuel imports pushed the trade balance back into deficit and manufacturers remain cautious about business in months ahead.

* Asian shares moved in a narrow range on Thursday after the previous day's rally as investors grew cautious ahead of the Spanish bond sale.

* Commodity currencies received a shot in the arm on hopes China will soon ease policy, while the euro looked set to stay subdued as debt-laden Spain prepares to raise more money in the bond market.

