SHANGHAI, April 24 London copper rose as
arbitrage traders took advantage of a price fall in the previous
session that helped narrow its premium over Shanghai copper.
Market participants noted Shanghai copper prices stayed firm
because they were cushioned on short-covering by investors who
oversold the day before.
"Those who shorted Shanghai copper on Monday on an
expectation of worse news out of the euro zone realised that the
market today was not as weak as they imagined," said China
Futures Co. analyst Yang Jun.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.2 percent to $8,060.50 a tonne by 0132 GMT, after falling
1.8 percent on Monday.
* The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange lifted 0.3 percent at 57,490
yuan($9,100) a tonne, after falling 0.7 percent in the previous
session.
* London copper's premium over shanghai copper, taking into
account VAT at 17 percent, fell to just over 1,700 yuan before
Shanghai's open on Tuesday, from under 2,300 yuan at Shanghai's
close on Monday.
* Some limited restocking by Chinese copper users may be
supporting prices. Increased domestic production drove implied
consumption for refined copper in China, the world's top
consumer of the metal, up 1 percent in March from a month
earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official
customs data released on Monday.
* Commodities prices remained under pressure from troubles
in the euro zone. The region's business slump deepened at a far
faster pace than expected in April, suggesting the economy will
stay in recession at least until the second half of the year.
* Weak demand from crisis-stricken euro zone countries is
hurting the recovery of Europe's largest economy, Germany, the
Bundesbank said on Monday. Germany's economy shrank 0.2 percent
in the fourth quarter, but many economists expect it to steady
in the first quarter.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares stablised after falling in early trading on
Tuesday. But they remain under pressure from political
uncertainty and disappointing data in Europe, which raised fears
the euro zone could struggle to push through austerity measures
and may stay in recession until late in the year.
* The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on
Tuesday, having suffered a setback overnight on renewed worries
about Europe's economic health and ahead of a bond sale in the
Netherlands.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Feb
1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Feb
1400 U.S. New home sales chg mm Mar
1400 U.S. New home sales-units mm Mar
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Apr
Base metals prices at 0132 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8060.50 15.50 +0.19 6.06
SHFE CU FUT JUL2 57490 160 +0.28 3.34
LME Alum 2066.00 8.00 +0.39 2.28
SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16080 -10 -0.06 1.52
HG COPPER MAY2 364.10 1.50 +0.41 5.97
LME Zinc 2000.00 12.00 +0.60 8.40
SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15470 -10 -0.06 4.56
LME Nickel 17620.00 70.00 +0.40 -5.83
LME Lead 2072.75 6.75 +0.33 1.86
SHFE PB FUT 15730 0 +0.00 2.88
LME Tin 21245.00 0.00 +0.00 10.65
LME/Shanghai arb 2017
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3088 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Eric Meijer)