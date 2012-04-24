* Spike in cancelled LME warrants buoy copper
* Rising euro zone uncertainties weigh
* Coming Up: U.S. new home sales; 1400 GMT
(Adds quotes, details, updates prices)
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, April 24 Copper bounced back on
Tuesday after falling nearly 2 percent in the previous session,
aided by signs of improved demand, although the modest gains
suggest continued caution among investors amid growing economic
and political risks in Europe.
The number of copper cancelled warrants, or material tagged
for delivery, on the London Metal Exchange surged to the highest
level in eight years on Monday and infused some optimism in the
market that has been weighed down by slack demand from top
copper consumer China.
Three-month copper on the LME rose 0.7 percent to
$8,104 a tonne by 0748 GMT, after falling as low as $7,977.25 on
Monday.
"The large number of cancellations indicates a momentum for
LME stocks to go down. We have no idea what or who is behind
this development and whether it indicates an improvement in
demand, but we know that it is helping to put a floor on copper
prices at this point," said Minmetals Futures analyst Zhang Ao.
New orders, or cancelled stock surged by 44,425 tonnes to
more than 155,000 tonnes to stand at 40 percent of LME stocks,
the highest level in eight years, LME data showed on Monday.
MCUSTX-TOTAL
The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange gained half a p ercent to close at 57,600 yuan
($9,100) a tonne.
Broad-based selling in riskier assets fuelled LME copper's
losses on Monday as investors focused on increased uncertainties
in the debt-ravaged euro zone.
The region's business slump deepened at a far faster pace
than expected in April, while weak demand from crisis-stricken
euro zone countries is also hurting the recovery of Europe's
largest economy, Germany.
Amplifying concerns were the resignation of Dutch Prime
Minister Mark Rutte on Monday in a crisis over budget cuts and
the possible defeat of Nicolas Sarkozy in the French
presidential elections, casting doubts over the euro zone's
efforts to contain its debt crisis.
Outside the euro zone, slower Chinese demand could keep
copper under pressure, with refined copper imports by the top
consumer dropping more than 30,000 tonnes in March from
February.
The import drop follows a slowdown in China whose economy
expanded at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first
quarter.
Traders say copper prices will likely be trapped in narrow
ranges as investors wait out more trading cues, including this
week's outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, with
market participants looking out for hints of further monetary
easing.
"We are stuck somewhere in the middle of a technical range
where the shorts don't want prices to be any higher and longs
don't want prices to be any lower," said an Australia-based
metals trader.
Base metals prices at 0748 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8104.00 59.00 +0.73 6.63
SHFE CU FUT JUL2 57600 270 +0.47 4.05
HG COPPER MAY2 365.95 3.35 +0.92 6.50
LME Alum 2072.00 14.00 +0.68 2.57
SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16145 55 +0.34 1.89
LME Zinc 1999.00 11.00 +0.55 8.35
SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15480 00 +0.00 4.63
LME Nickel 17735.00 185.00 +1.05 -5.21
LME Lead 2082.00 16.00 +0.77 2.31
SHFE PB FUT 15745.00 15.00 +0.10 3.01
LME Tin 21400.00 155.00 +0.73 11.46
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2215
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3088 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr)