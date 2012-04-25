* China demand growth sluggish; seen to weigh on prices

* Shanghai front-to-three-month spread in small backwardation

* Shanghai copper may drop to 56,940 yuan/T

* Coming up: U.S. FOMC rate decision; 1630 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, April 25 London copper edged lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while soft copper demand growth in top consumer China weighed on prices.

Investors are eager to hear from the Fed for clues on the prospects of further monetary easing, although analysts expect the U.S. central bank to be a bit more upbeat on the economy and put policy change on hold for now.

Copper prices may remain pressured in the short term as China's sluggish copper demand growth fails to boost sentiment, said analysts and traders.

"Demand has improved, but only mildly," said Judy Zhu, an analyst at Standard Chartered in Shanghai.

"Buyers on the domestic market have little interest in stockpiling at the current price level, which they think do not reflect the real demand picture."

Zhu said prices would need to fall at least below $8,000 to attract buyers.

April and May are the peak season for China's copper consumption, and set the tone for copper demand through the year, she added.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.4 percent to $8,118.50 per tonne by 0701 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed nearly flat at 57,590 yuan ($9,100) per tonne.

High copper imports to China and dwindling LME copper stocks in recent months have led to upbeat expectations about China's copper demand, especially from outside China, at a time when the world's second-largest economy is seen to have gone through the worst.

"With China beginning to show signs of reacceleration and the U.S. beginning to show signs of a slowdown, we expect market leadership to shift back to the base metals complex from oil, as base metals are more levered to Chinese growth," said Goldman Sachs analysts in a research note.

But traders and analysts in China are less sanguine.

"People outside China only look at the imports headline number, but most of such imports were for financing purposes and not consumption, which is not sustainable," said a trader based in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang.

LME copper stocks fell 1,975 tonnes to 256,875 tonnes on Tuesday, the lowest since the end of March. The ratio of canceled warrants to total stocks stood at 39.38 percent, off an eight-year high of 40 percent a day earlier. <0#MCUSTX-LOC>

China's refined copper imports in the first three months of the year jumped 77 percent to 1,056,978 tonnes, the customs data showed.

But the front-to-three month spread in Shanghai showed a small backwardation of 50 yuan, suggesting some degree of tightness in the physical market.

Base metals prices at 0701 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8118.50 -31.50 -0.39 6.82 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 57590 -10 -0.02 4.03 HG COPPER MAY2 366.90 -0.30 -0.10 6.78 LME Alum 2082.00 -3.00 -0.14 3.07 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16145 00 +0.00 1.89 LME Zinc 2001.00 -1.00 -0.05 8.46 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15500 20 +0.13 4.77 LME Nickel 17512.00 102.00 +0.59 -6.40 LME Lead 2073.00 1.00 +0.05 1.87 SHFE PB FUT 15720.00 -25.00 -0.16 2.85 LME Tin 21500.00 -175.00 -0.81 11.98 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2292

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Chris Gallagher)