SINGAPORE, April 26 London copper edged lower on
Thursday, paring some gains from the previous session after the
U.S. Federal Reserve's brighter economic outlook sent prices to
a two-week high, while Shanghai opened firmer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dropped 0.3 percent to $8,179.50 a tonne by 0122 GMT, reversing
gains from the previous session.
* The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched up half a percent to 57,850
yuan ($9,200) a tonne.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the
central bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond
purchases if the economy were to weaken.
* While the Fed acknowledged mild improvement in the
economy, demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods tumbled
by the most in three years in March and businesses cut back on
spending plans.
* Economists at most major Wall Street firms believe there
is less then 30 percent chance that the Fed will undertake
another massive round of monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll
showed.
* LME copper stocks declined 475 tonnes to 256,400 tonnes,
the lowest since the end of March, and the ratio of canceled
warrants -- material earmarked for delivery -- to total stocks
rose to an eight-year high of 42.19 percent, suggesting a tight
spot market.
* The premium in cash copper to three-month prices on the
LME MCU0-3 rose to $108, not far away from $114 hit last week
-- its highest since August 2008.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple's surge
giving the Nasdaq its biggest gain of the year, while the Fed
chairman reassured markets that the central bank would do more
if necessary to lift the economy.
* The U.S. dollar floundered at three-week lows against a
basket of major currencies on Thursday, having fallen prey to
the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on policy.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 EZ Business climate Apr
0900 EZ Economic sentiment Apr
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide Mar
2350 Japan Industrial output prelim mm Mar
2000 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0122 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8179.50 -25.50 -0.31 7.63
SHFE CU FUT JUL2 57850 260 +0.45 4.50
HG COPPER MAY2 369.65 -0.30 -0.09 7.58
LME Alum 2075.75 0.75 +0.04 2.76
SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16145 00 +0.00 1.89
LME Zinc 2005.50 0.00 +0.00 8.70
SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15520 20 +0.13 4.90
LME Nickel 17685.00 80.00 +0.45 -5.48
LME Lead 2085.00 -6.00 -0.29 2.46
SHFE PB FUT 15770.00 50.00 +0.32 3.17
LME Tin 21925.00 0.00 +0.00 14.19
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2477
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3041 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)