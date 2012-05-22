* London copper up for third session in row

* EU summit raises hopes of measures to tackle debt, boost growth

* China signals willingness to promote growth

Euro zone consumer confidence, May; 1400 GMT

By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, May 22 London copper futures touched a one-week high on Tuesday, buoyed just above $7,800 as bargain hunters bet on European and Chinese leaders taking steps to reinvigorate their economies.

But uncertainty about the euro zone and the overall global economy are likely to cap copper's gains. The metal is on track to lose more than 7.5 percent this month, sharply cutting its year-to-date gains to around 2 percent from as much as 15 percent in February.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange touched a week-high of $7,816 a tonne in the session, before paring gains. It was up 0.8 percent at $7,789.25 by 0707 GMT.

The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to 55,850 yuan ($8,800) a tonne, after short-covering pushed the contract up to a session high of 56,100 yuan sh o rtly after the open.

"Shanghai copper slipped after nearing its 56,500-yuan resistance today but stayed far from its 54,000-yuan support," said a Qingdao-based copper buyer. "The next few days will be technically crucial in determining its direction and range."

Investors are hoping to see fresh measures from Wednesday's EU summit, which will focus on specific steps to spur growth and create jobs.

Among the ideas to be raised at the summit will be French President Francois Hollande's proposal for mutualising European debt, as European leaders struggle to restore market confidence after investors started mulling the possibility of Greece exiting the bloc a month ago.

In top copper consumer China, Premier Wen Jiabao called for additional efforts to support growth, signalling Beijing's willingness to take action after recent data suggested the world's No. 2 economy would slow further in the second quarter.

Backing up Wen's stance, the state-run China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday the Chinese government would fast track its approval of infrastructure investments to combat slowing growth and a sluggish property sector.

"While all this news points to steps in the right direction, Beijing has been hinting for some time that it would tweak policies to stimulate the economy and embark on more infrastructure investments," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm.

"We are looking for concrete signs of improved demand outlook, such as downstream industries reporting a surge in orders. Copper is boosted by short-covering and equities," he added.

The Qingdao copper buyer said, "There is a bit of stimulus-talk fatigue among Chinese metals investors lately. We need to examine the finer details before getting excited about metals demand picking up.

"For example, who is picking up the tab if we embark on large-scale infrastructure building? Will the central government be footing it or just guaranteeing loans to local government? Are these policies wealth-creating? How will this lift domestic consumption?" he asked.

In the United States, a top Federal Reserve official said circumstances were not ripe for more quantitative easing as the world's biggest economy needed "measured" efforts to bolster growth.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart also urged the central bank to make more efforts to give the public and financial markets a better understanding of how it would react to incoming information on the economy.

The head of major miner Xstrata's copper unit said the miner would lift output by about 60 percent over three years, although some rivals have put the brakes on expansion.

Base metals prices at 0707 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7789.25 58.25 +0.75 2.49 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 55850 -40 -0.07 0.40 LME Alum 2046.00 -1.00 -0.05 1.29 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 16075 -65 -0.40 1.48 HG COPPER JUL2 351.80 1.60 +0.46 2.39 LME Zinc 1907.25 2.25 +0.12 3.37 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14950 -70 -0.47 1.05 LME Nickel 17190.00 5.00 +0.03 -8.12 LME Lead 1953.00 12.00 +0.62 -4.03 SHFE PB FUT 15210 -40 -0.26 -0.52 LME Tin 19500.00 250.00 +1.30 1.56 LME/Shanghai arb 1751

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3279 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)