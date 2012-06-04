SHANGHAI, June 4 The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its lowest since Dec. 15, weighed down by disappointing jobs data out of the United States last week.
U.S. job growth braked sharply for a third straight month in May and the unemployment rate rose for the first time in nearly a year, raising chances of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve to support the sputtering recovery. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Lane)
