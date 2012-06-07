* Copper gives up gains in cautious trade

By Carrie Ho and Manolo Serapio Jr

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, June 7 Copper gave up early gains to trade lower on Thursday as some investors took profits, opting for caution while waiting for clearer signals that Europe will aid Spain's ailing banks and the United States will launch measures to boost its economy.

Copper has fallen 16 percent from this year's peak of $8,765 because economic worries from China to Europe and the United States have raised concern that demand for commodities would decline.

Caution replaced optimism as European participants came in, sending commodities from copper to oil drifting lower after they spent most of the Asian hours in positive territory.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.4 percent to $7,380 a tonne by 0829 GMT, after rising as high as $7,473.50 during the session.

The most active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.3 percent to close at 53,640 yuan ($8,400) a tonne.

"Copper will be stuck in narrow-range trading until there is more clarity on whether governments will roll out monetary easing policies to combat a slowdown in their economies," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm.

"LME copper has to overcome a technical resistance level at around $7,500 first before we can see a clear upward path. But I'm bullish, as I think conditions will push governments towards monetary easing," he added.

Investors are waiting for Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at a congressional testimony on Thursday for signals that the U.S. central bank is ready to embark on fresh monetary stimulus.

Comments by the Fed's second-highest official have strengthened the case for the U.S. central bank to provide more support to a fragile economy. Janet Yellen, the vice chair of the Fed, cited risks from ongoing U.S. housing problems, a weak jobs market to worsening financial conditions.

Another round of bond buying by the Fed would boost liquidity in markets, arming investors with funds to bet on risk assets such as copper.

Last week's dismal U.S. jobs data gives Bernanke justification to make the case for monetary easing if he opts for that, INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.

"What all this means for the markets is that we could see an element of strengthening in the days ahead, as policymakers may be getting ready to open up the monetary spigots once again," Meir said in a note.

"This will likely weaken the dollar and possibly provide a short-lived shot in the arm for a number of commodities that are badly oversold as it is."

The mood was upbeat earlier in the session with sources saying Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks.

But the real test of demand for industrial raw materials will be in China. The world's top copper consumer will release the latest import data this weekend and some analysts are expecting China's refined copper imports to fall for a third straight month in May, which could deflate prices next week.

Bulging stockpiles at home and slow demand had curbed Chinese appetite for the metal, giving traders less reason to snap up copper which fell to a 2012 low of $7,301 last week.

Base metals prices at 0829 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7380.00 -31.00 -0.42 -2.89 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 53640 -180 -0.33 -3.11 HG COPPER JUL2 333.80 -4.10 -1.21 -2.85 LME Alum 1977.25 -1.75 -0.09 -2.12 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15890 -25 -0.16 0.28 LME Zinc 1878.75 -0.25 -0.01 1.83 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14720 -95 -0.64 -0.51 LME Nickel 16094.00 -6.00 -0.04 -13.98 LME Lead 1915.25 7.25 +0.38 -5.88 SHFE PB FUT 15030.00 -15.00 -0.10 -1.67 LME Tin 19600.00 0.00 +0.00 2.08 LME/Shanghai arb^ 995

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)