SHANGHAI, June 8 Copper fell on Friday after the
U.S. Federal Reserve's chairman gave no hint that further
monetary easing was imminent, disappointing those hoping that
more stimulus by the world's largest economy would help boost
global commodity prices.
Investors also began to worry that a decision on Thursday to
cut rates in China, the world's top metals consumer, signalled
grim economic data is on the cards.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dipped 1.6 percent to $7,376 a tonne by 0105 GMT, after rising
1.1 percent in the prior session. It remains on track to gain
0.2 percent on the week.
* The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.5 percent to 53,400
yuan($8,400) a tonne, after dropping 0.3 percent the session
before. It looks set to end the week 2 percent lower.
* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Thursday the U.S.
central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial
troubles mount but offered few hints that further monetary
stimulus was imminent.
* China delivered twin surprises on interest rates on
Thursday, cutting borrowing costs to combat faltering growth
while giving banks additional flexibility to set competitive
lending and deposit rates in a step along the path of
liberalisation.
* But the central bank's cut, the first since the global
financial crisis in late 2008, has also raised concerns about a
deluge of May Chinese data due this weekend, with Asian shares
losing ground on Friday.
* Fitch Ratings cut its rating on Spain's government debt by
three notches to 'BBB' on Thursday and signalled it could lower
it further by putting the country on negative outlook.
* Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe was ready to act to
ensure stability in the euro zone, however.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares edged lower on Friday, while the euro and
commodity currencies nursed modest losses.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Trade data Apr
0800 Italy Industrial output yy Apr
1230 U.S. International trade Apr
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Apr
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
Base metals prices at 0105 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7376.00 -119.00 -1.59 -2.95
SHFE CU FUT SEP2 53400 -240 -0.45 -4.01
LME Alum 1982.25 -9.75 -0.49 -1.87
SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15875 -15 -0.09 0.22
HG COPPER JUL2 333.15 -3.90 -1.16 -3.04
LME Zinc 1884.25 -24.75 -1.30 2.13
SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14740 20 +0.14 -0.37
LME Nickel 16360.00 -235.00 -1.42 -12.56
LME Lead 1914.00 -3.00 -0.16 -5.95
SHFE PB FUT 0 -15050 -100.00 -100.00
LME Tin 19950.00 0.00 +0.00 3.91
LME/Shanghai arb 1226
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Joseph
Radford)