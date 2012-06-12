SHANGHAI, June 12 London copper slipped 0.9
percent on Tuesday, giving up almost half its gains in the
previous session, as relief over EU's bailout of Spain's banks
turned into worries about how the funds will affect its
borrowing costs.
Uncertainty over Greek elections on Sunday is also keeping
investors cautious as European officials discuss contingency
plans should Greece exit the euro zone.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
fell 0.9 percent to $7,352 a tonne by 0111 GMT after rising 1.7
percent on Monday, although it remains on track to post a 0.8
percent gain this week.
* The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.2 percent to 53,700 yuan
($8,400) a tonne, after rising 2.5 percent the previous session.
* The euphoria over an EU bailout for Spain's troubled banks
has faded as investors sounded the alarm over its impact on
public debt and worried whether Greek elections will deepen the
euro zone crisis.
* European finance officials have discussed limiting the
size of withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks
and introducing euro zone capital controls as a worst-case
scenario should Athens decide to leave the euro.
* There are signs that the economies of two of the world's
leading emerging powerhouses, India and China, are starting to
falter, while Europe continues to be handicapped by its debt
woes, the latest report from the OECD showed on Monday.
* Two U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers amplified their
concerns over Europe's crisis on Monday, offering praise for the
weekend deal to bail out Spanish banks but warning that much is
yet to be done to avoid global spillovers.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets reversed the previous day's hefty gains as
a European bailout for Spain's debt-stricken banks failed to
convince investors that the spread of the debt crisis in Europe
will be halted.
* The euro was on the defensive on Tuesday as worries over
Spain's hurried bank bailout were compounded by jitters about
upcoming elections that may determine Greece's future in the
euro.
