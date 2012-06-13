* Fitch downgrades 18 Spanish banks
* Rising physical premiums show Chinese demand recovering
* Coming Up: U.S. retail sales; 1230 GMT
(Adds comments, details; updates prices)
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, June 13 Copper rose slightly on
Wednesday, but mostly stayed in narrow ranges amid thin volumes,
reflecting investor caution as a resolution to Europe's debt
crisis remained elusive, clouding the outlook for raw material
demand.
Spain's surging borrowing cost and uncertainty ahead of
Greek elections this weekend have trimmed appetite for risk
assets after a rally in Asia on Monday, when London copper rose
the most in nearly two months.
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded 18 Spanish banks less
than a week after the agency cut the country's sovereign debt
rating, underscoring the potential for lenders' assets to
deteriorate further.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched up 0.4 percent to $7,423 a tonne by 0511 GMT, with volume
traded on LME Select at less than 1,500 lots.
The contract jumped 1.7 percent on Monday in a short-lived
rally spurred by a European Union-led bailout package for
Spain's banks.
The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.5 percent to 54,020 yuan
($8,500) a tonne, after losing more than 1 percent in the
previous session.
"Copper prices are stuck in a narrow range, reflecting
caution and directionless trading. Investors are encouraged by
equities' rise, but are wary over the euro zone problems, which
have so many implications for the world economy," said Great
Wall Futures analyst Li Rong.
PREMIUMS RISE
LME copper is down around 2 percent so far this year,
purging early double-digit gains spurred by expectations demand
from top consumer China will be strong. The metal fell to a near
six-month low of $7,233.25 on Friday.
But traders said the recent price drop has spurred Chinese
copper demand, with physical premiums rising by a steep $40 to
$60-$70 per tonne over LME prices since early May.
A Qingdao-based trader said she sees signs of a small pickup
in drawdowns from bonded warehouses in Shanghai, as LME copper's
premium over Shanghai eased to 1,075 yuan from nearly 4,000 yuan
in early May.
Macquarie analyst Bonnie Liu said the surprise 12 percent
rise in China's copper imports last month also offered hints
that Chinese demand was starting to recover.
"It is worth noting that this big import number for May
happened at the same time as copper inventory was going down in
China for both bonded and ShFE warehouses," she said in a recent
note.
"This implies improving demand from downstream end-users
from the second quarter compared with the weakness at the start
of the year."
But market players warned the rise in real demand was still
slight, and much smaller than the import figures and a current
backwardation in ShFE copper's front-to-forward-month spreads
would suggest. <0#SCF:>
Base metals prices at 0511 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7423.00 28.00 +0.38 -2.33
SHFE CU FUT SEP2 54020 280 +0.52 -2.42
HG COPPER JUL2 334.70 1.15 +0.34 -2.59
LME Alum 1969.00 1.00 +0.05 -2.52
SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15880 15 +0.09 0.22
LME Zinc 1882.00 2.00 +0.11 2.01
SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14800 40 +0.27 0.03
LME Nickel 17135.00 -40.00 -0.23 -8.42
LME Lead 1896.75 1.25 +0.07 -6.79
SHFE PB FUT 14970.00 30.00 +0.20 -2.06
LME Tin 19600.00 -100.00 -0.51 2.08
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1075
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)