SHANGHAI, June 19 London copper was steady on
Tuesday, after ending slightly down in the previous session when
an early euphoria over a victory for Greece's pro-bailout
parties soon gave way to worries about Spain's shaky finances
and wider problems in the global economy.
Base metals had risen broadly early on Monday after the
Greek poll outcome, with copper climbing to its highest in
almost three weeks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.1 percent to $7,520 a tonne by 0105 GMT after
slipping less than a dollar on Monday. Prices hit a high of
$7,615 in the prior session, the highest since May 30.
* The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched down 20 yuan to 54,940 yuan
($8,600) a tonne, after rising slightly on Monday.
* A relief rally on financial markets after Sunday's Greek
vote quickly fizzled out as it became clear that the New
Democracy party of Antonis Samaras had failed to win a strong
mandate to implement the big spending cuts and tax increases
demanded by the European Union and the IMF under a bailout deal.
* Spain called for the European Central Bank to fight
financial market pressures on the euro zone, and Italy said more
must be done to shore up the bloc after the Greek election
result failed to ease the strain on both countries, whose
borrowing costs have shot up.
* Yields on both Italian and Spanish bonds rose on Monday,
with Spain's 10-year yield climbing above the 7 percent mark at
which other highly indebted euro zone nations were forced to
seek bailouts.
* Euro zone paymaster Germany signalled on Monday it may be
willing to grant Athens more time to meet its fiscal targets to
avert a catastrophic euro exit.
* World leaders pressured Europe at the Group of 20 Nations
Summit on Monday to take ambitious new steps to resolve its debt
crisis.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares slipped on Tuesday while the euro held most
of its losses from the previous session as the post-Greek
election relief rally quickly ran out of steam. Investors are
now focusing on rising Spanish and Italian bond yields
signalling that European leaders still have much to do to
contain the euro zone debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly
1230 U.S. Building permits May
1230 U.S. Housing starts May
1255 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly
U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting
Base metals prices at 0105 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7520.00 10.00 +0.13 -1.05
SHFE CU FUT OCT2 54940 -20 -0.04 -1.24
LME Alum 1932.00 2.00 +0.10 -4.36
SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15795 -50 -0.32 -0.28
HG COPPER JUL2 339.60 0.05 +0.01 -1.16
LME Zinc 1894.00 14.00 +0.74 2.66
SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14950 -55 -0.37 1.05
LME Nickel 16720.00 70.00 +0.42 -10.64
LME Lead 1905.00 10.00 +0.53 -6.39
SHFE PB FUT 15000 -135 -0.89 -1.90
LME Tin 19500.00 0.00 +0.00 1.56
LME/Shanghai arb 771
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3570 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)