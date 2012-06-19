* Monday's broad rally fades as Greek optimism wanes
* Spain and Italy's borrowing costs spiral
* U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, June 19 London copper edged down on
Tuesday, as investors refocused on the problems that still beset
the euro zone after a surge in Spanish and Italan bond yields,
and as optimism over the Greek elections result faded.
Losses were expected to be capped ahead of the United States
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday,
with some economists predicting that the U.S. central bank may
unveil more stimulus measures in response to recent
disappointing economic data.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down just $4 to $7,506 a tonne by 0728 GMT after slipping
less than a dollar on Monday.
Prices hit a high of $7,615 in the prior session, the
highest since May 30 on the election victory of Greece's
pro-bailout parties, but soon retreated after that relief faded.
The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched down 0.5 percent to 54,670 yuan
($8,600) a tonne, after rising slightly on Monday.
"The Greek election result was just a short-term boost,
while Spain's financial problems are the bigger and longer-term
problem. With so many uncertainties surrounding the euro zone
now, it's hard to maintain any upward momentum," said a
Shanghai-based trader.
Still, some investors expected the Fed to announce some form
of monetary easing this month - a belief that also helped to put
a floor under prices.
"There are many people out there who think that the U.S. Fed
will roll out some form of monetary easing during its upcoming
meeting," said a second Shanghai-based trader.
In the physical market, traders said copper demand in top
consumer China continued to be sluggish.
"We feel a marked slowdown in demand for our products this
year as compared to the same period in previous years. Domestic
demand is slowing, and so is Europe's demand for China's
exports," said an executive with a top Chinese copper
fabricator.
"Other than the electronics industry, which is still doing
OK, the rest of our downstream clients are struggling. The
government's infrastructure spending has not started to benefit
our clients in the construction industry yet."
Although liquidity was gradually easing and Beijing has
approved a number of infrastructure projects, industry
participants said its impact on copper markets would only be
felt late in the third quarter or towards the end of the year.
Base metals prices at 0728 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7506.00 -4.00 -0.05 -1.24
SHFE CU FUT OCT2 54670 -290 -0.53 -1.73
LME Alum 1925.50 -4.50 -0.23 -4.68
SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15685 -160 -1.01 -0.98
HG COPPER JUL2 339.10 -0.45 -0.13 -1.31
LME Zinc 1886.00 6.00 +0.32 2.22
SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14880 -125 -0.83 0.57
LME Nickel 16634.00 -16.00 -0.10 -11.10
LME Lead 1902.00 7.00 +0.37 -6.54
SHFE PB FUT 14995 -140 -0.93 -1.93
LME Tin 19500.00 0.00 +0.00 1.56
LME/Shanghai arb 911
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3570 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)