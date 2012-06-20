SHANGHAI, June 20 London copper slipped on
Wednesday in thin trading, with worries lingering over Spain's
debt problems and as some investors looked to cash in on gains
made the previous day.
Spain lurched closer to being shut out of credit markets
when it had to pay a euro era record price to sell short-term
debt on Tuesday, stoking fears the global economy could slip
into recession and crimping demand for metals.
But falls were limited as many investors are hoping the U.S.
Federal Reserve will boost liquidity in financial markets by
announcing the extension of its bond-buying programme at the end
of a two-day meeting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had fallen 0.5 percent to $7,570 a tonne by 0126 GMT, after
rising 1.3 percent on Tuesday.
* The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 0.7 percent to 55,070 yuan
($8,700) a tonne, catching up with previous gains in London,
after losing 0.5 percent the session before.
* Spain's soaring borrowing costs showed that a euro zone
deal to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($126 billion) for
its banks had not solved the country's problems or restored
investor confidence and suggests more aid may be needed to fix
its finances.
* Some economists think that with economic storm clouds
gathering abroad and signs the U.S. recovery is flagging, the
Federal Reserve may feel compelled on Wednesday to launch a new
round of monetary stimulus - a move that may boost commodity
prices.
* In Greece, conservatives and socialists edged towards a
deal on a new government on Tuesday that would seek concessions
from the country's lenders on its punishing austerity programme,
and the euro zone signalled it was ready to negotiate.
* Europe won support from world leaders on Tuesday for an
ambitious but slow-moving overhaul of the euro zone, even as
pressure built in financial markets for quicker solutions to its
debt crisis.
* A group of senior Chinese advisers have called on the
government to relax property market restrictions to ensure brisk
growth in the domestic economy, a state-backed newspaper
reported on Wednesday. Such a move will likely boost base metal
prices in anticipation of more demand from the real estate
sector.
* China's central bank could rely on cutting the amount of
cash banks must hold as reserves to bolster growth but reserve
further interest rate cuts as a last-resort policy option,
economists familiar with Beijing's policy-making process said.
MARKET NEWS
* World stocks rose and the euro gained on Tuesday amid
optimism the world's major central banks will provide more
economic stimulus as the euro zone debt crisis worsens.
* The euro rallied against the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen
on Tuesday, buoyed by positive news out of Greece and as a
run-up in Wall Street stocks encouraged investors to take on
riskier positions.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices for May
1630 U.S. FOMC rate decision
1815 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke news conference
Base metals prices at 0126 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7570.00 -39.00 -0.51 -0.39
SHFE CU FUT OCT2 55070 400 +0.73 -0.52
HG COPPER JUL2 341.90 -1.45 -0.42 -0.49
LME Alum 1923.00 -2.50 -0.13 -4.80
SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15655 -30 -0.19 -1.20
LME Zinc 1893.75 -5.25 -0.28 2.64
SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14910 50 +0.34 0.78
LME Nickel 17001.00 -94.00 -0.55 -9.13
LME Lead 1912.50 0.00 +0.00 -6.02
SHFE PB FUT 15065.00 70.00 +0.47 -1.44
LME Tin 19600.00 70.00 +0.36 2.08
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1021
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3545 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)