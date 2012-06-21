* HSBC China Flash PMI shows eighth monthly contraction in
June
* Spain's borrowing costs expected to hit new euro-era
record
* Fed extends "Operation Twist", no QEIII
* Coming Up: U.S. May existing home sales 1400 GMT
(Updates prices; adds quote)
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, June 21 Copper hit one-week lows on
Thursday after investors saw their hopes for more aggressive
stimulus measures by the U.S. Fed dashed and worried Spain's
borrowing costs would soar, flagging the risks of shaky euro
zone finances to the global economy.
While most investors expected the latest HSBC China Flash
Purchasing Managers Index to fall under 50 again in June, the
seven-month low number of 48.1 confirmed that economic growth in
the world's top metals consumer was still slowing.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dropped 1.4 percent by 0711 GMT to $7,441.50 a tonne, after
touching a low of $7,410 earlier - its cheapest level in a week.
The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.6 percent to close at 54,060
yuan ($8,500) a tonne. It hit a low of 54,010 yuan earlier in
the session, its lowest since June 14.
"Commodities are down mostly due to disappointment that the
Fed did not introduce another quantitative easing programme,"
said a trader based in Shanghai with an international firm.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it was
expanding its "Operation Twist", dashing hopes of some who were
betting on a more aggressive quantitative easing (QE) programme.
The central bank will sell $267 billion worth of short-term
securities to buy longer-term ones to keep down long-term
borrowing costs. The program, which was due to expire this
month, will now run through the end of the year.
Adding to investor worry was expectations that Spain's
borrowing costs will probably hit a new euro-era high at an
upcoming debt auction, a few hours before it sheds light on the
dire state of its weaker banks and possibly makes a formal
request for European Union funds to rescue them.
"Spain's finances is a big issue and will push down metal
prices if yields at tonight's auction shoot up again. The
market's caution today is partly due to this," said a
Shanghai-based copper buyer.
Bleak data from China, the world's top consumer of copper,
also dragged weighed on prices of the metal.
China's factory sector contracted for an eighth straight
month in June, with export orders and prices turning in their
weakest showing since early 2009, the HSBC Flash Purchasing
Managers Index showed on Thursday.
The index stayed below 50, indicating contraction, for an
eighth straight month.
While the gloomy data gave further evidence of slowing
growth in China, traders said it was within expectations.
"I'm not particularly worried: it's natural for the PMI to
be down in June as we enter the summer season, which is
traditionally the lull for industrial activity," the trader
said.
"New export orders are weaker in June but if you consider
how much they have grown in May, the overall picture isn't so
bad."
On a positive note, Wall Street's top bond firms still see a
50 percent chance the U.S. Fed will begin a third round of
quantitative easing to boost the economy even after it extended
its current stimulus program on Wednesday.
The trader agreed that chances of a third round were high.
"I believe QEIII is inevitable since major economies,
including the euro zone and China, should be looking at further
monetary easing, given current global economic circumstances."
Base metals prices at 0711 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7441.50 -103.50 -1.37 -2.09
SHFE CU FUT OCT2 54060 -850 -1.55 -2.82
LME Alum 1890.50 -14.50 -0.76 -6.41
SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15540 -210 -1.33 -1.89
HG COPPER JUL2 335.65 -3.10 -0.92 -2.31
LME Zinc 1851.75 -15.25 -0.82 0.37
SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14640 -300 -2.01 -1.05
LME Nickel 16942.00 -258.00 -1.50 -9.45
LME Lead 1862.25 -19.75 -1.05 -8.49
SHFE PB FUT 14860 -185 -1.23 -2.81
LME Tin 19050.00 -150.00 -0.78 -0.78
LME/Shanghai arb 1041
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)