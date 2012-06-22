SINGAPORE, June 22 London copper futures were steady on Friday, but were headed for their seventh weekly loss in eight as a faltering global economy dims the outlook for raw material demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $$7,338.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT, after falling 2.7 percent in the prior session, its biggest single-day percentage drop since mid-April.

* Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday, holding off what could have been another sell-off in Chinese markets in response to the slide in global markets overnight.

* LME copper hit a two-week low of $7,320 on Thursday, while oil touched multi-month troughs as investors sold off commodities amid a darkening outlook for the global economy.

* Business activity across the euro zone shrank for a fifth straight month in June, Chinese manufacturing contracted for an eighth month running and U.S. factory growth grew at its slowest pace in 11 months.

* Independent auditors said Spanish banks may need up to 62 billion euros in extra capital, to be filled mostly by a euro zone bailout, after Spain's medium-term borrowing costs spiralled to a euro-era record.

* Global miner Anglo American and Chilean state copper giant Codelco will extend their self-imposed deadline for talks to resolve a legal dispute over copper properties.

MARKETS NEWS

* The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered at 1-1/2 week highs against a basket of major currencies on Friday, staying buoyed following a long-anticipated credit ratings downgrade of the world's major banks by Moody's.

* U.S. crude futures steadied around $78 a barrel on Friday after sliding nearly 4 percent in the previous session to an eight-month low on weak economic data from China, the United States and the euro zone along with swelling crude oil supplies.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0800 Germany Ifo business climate June

1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data

Base metals prices at 0106 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7338.25 -2.75 -0.04 -3.44 HG COPPER JUL2 330.50 0.70 +0.21 -3.81 LME Alum 1864.00 -6.00 -0.32 -7.72 LME Zinc 1825.00 1.00 +0.05 -1.08 LME Nickel 16475.00 25.00 +0.15 -11.95 LME Lead 1825.00 -2.00 -0.11 -10.32 LME Tin 18777.00 -23.00 -0.12 -2.20 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)