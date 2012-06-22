SINGAPORE, June 22 London copper futures were
steady on Friday, but were headed for their seventh weekly loss
in eight as a faltering global economy dims the outlook for raw
material demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was little changed at $$7,338.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT, after
falling 2.7 percent in the prior session, its biggest single-day
percentage drop since mid-April.
* Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday, holding
off what could have been another sell-off in Chinese markets in
response to the slide in global markets overnight.
* LME copper hit a two-week low of $7,320 on Thursday, while
oil touched multi-month troughs as investors sold off
commodities amid a darkening outlook for the global economy.
* Business activity across the euro zone shrank for a fifth
straight month in June, Chinese manufacturing contracted for an
eighth month running and U.S. factory growth grew at its slowest
pace in 11 months.
* Independent auditors said Spanish banks may need up to 62
billion euros in extra capital, to be filled mostly by a euro
zone bailout, after Spain's medium-term borrowing costs
spiralled to a euro-era record.
* Global miner Anglo American and Chilean state
copper giant Codelco will extend their self-imposed
deadline for talks to resolve a legal dispute over copper
properties.
MARKETS NEWS
* The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered at 1-1/2 week highs
against a basket of major currencies on Friday, staying buoyed
following a long-anticipated credit ratings downgrade of the
world's major banks by Moody's.
* U.S. crude futures steadied around $78 a barrel on Friday
after sliding nearly 4 percent in the previous session to an
eight-month low on weak economic data from China, the United
States and the euro zone along with swelling crude oil supplies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate June
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
Base metals prices at 0106 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7338.25 -2.75 -0.04 -3.44
HG COPPER JUL2 330.50 0.70 +0.21 -3.81
LME Alum 1864.00 -6.00 -0.32 -7.72
LME Zinc 1825.00 1.00 +0.05 -1.08
LME Nickel 16475.00 25.00 +0.15 -11.95
LME Lead 1825.00 -2.00 -0.11 -10.32
LME Tin 18777.00 -23.00 -0.12 -2.20
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)