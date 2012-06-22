* LME copper eyeing 7th weekly loss in eight

* Aluminium at 2-year low, seen in 1-mln tonne deficit

* Coming Up: European leaders meet at 1200 GMT (Updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, June 22 London copper fell to its lowest in six months on Friday and is heading for its seventh weekly loss in eight as a faltering global economy dims the outlook for raw material demand.

Copper has lost more than 14 percent in the current quarter and analysts see room for the industrial metal to drop further amid fresh signs that the economies in Europe, China and the United States may get worse before they get better.

Business activity across the euro zone shrank for a fifth straight month in June, Chinese manufacturing contracted for an eighth month running and U.S. factory output grew at its slowest pace in 11 months, fueling the biggest slide in commodities this year on Thursday.

"Commodity prices have come off quite substantially over the last few months so we would expect them to reach the natural bottom, but notwithstanding more shocks, the risks are still to the downside," said Matt Fusarelli, analyst at Australia-based consultancy AME Group.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange extended losses into a third straight session, dropping 1.1 percent to $7,261.75 a tonne by 0741 GMT. It touched a session low of $7,219.50, its weakest since Dec. 19, 2011.

The metal, which fell 2.7 percent on Thursday in its largest single-day drop since mid-April, is down more than 3 percent for the week so far.

A firmer dollar, which makes dollar-priced assets more costly for users of other currencies, also weighed on copper and the other base metals.

Chinese players were away for a public holiday, helping hold off what could have been a huge sell-off in Chinese markets in response to the slide in global markets overnight.

"We think most markets will remain in a downward drift at least until next week when we head into the run-up to the European summit," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

Ahead of the summit in Brussels next week, leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain will meet in Rome on Friday, hopefully to find ways to restore confidence in the euro zone whose worsening debt crisis has hurt the prospects for the global economy.

BLESSING IN DISGUISE

The sharp decline in industrial metals prices has prompted many producers to review expansion projects, with some getting postponed until a clearer demand picture emerges.

That might be eventually good for prices, said AME's Fusarelli.

"The longer that we see prices depressed, a lot of the planned projects will be re-examined so a lot of the oversupply which we think was expected in 2014, say for copper, there's now a question mark around it.

"For a lot of the producers, the current market movements may in turn be a blessing in disguise," he said.

In aluminium, for example, Fusarelli said because current prices means nearly three quarters of the world's capacity is either breaking even or loss making, many smelters have shut down, some of them permanently.

AME is now looking at a global aluminium supply deficit of more than 1 million tonnes this year, said Fusarelli, which could eventually support prices.

Aluminium smelters in China's Xinjiang province have as much as halved their capacity expansion plans for 2012 due to low metal prices and costly power, analysts say. China is the world's top producer and user of the metal.

Aluminium was down 0.3 percent at $1,865 a tonne, after hitting a two-year low of $1,854.

For now, base metals prices may fall further before any strong rally sets in, with Chinese demand also staying sluggish.

Copper stocks held in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange, released on Thursday ahead of the Chinese holiday, showed a net build of 6,941 tonnes.

A fall in LME copper prices to six-month lows earlier this month helped narrow the price gap between Chinese and international copper prices, encouraging local traders to export excess inventory.

In May, China exported 102,375 tonnes of refined copper, nearly four times more than in April, with most of the shipments bound for South Korea.

Base metals prices at 0741 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7261.75 -79.25 -1.08 -4.45 HG COPPER JUL2 327.20 -2.60 -0.79 -4.77 LME Alum 1865.00 -5.00 -0.27 -7.67 LME Zinc 1801.25 -22.75 -1.25 -2.37 LME Nickel 16268.00 -182.00 -1.11 -13.05 LME Lead 1811.75 -15.25 -0.83 -10.97 LME Tin 18500.00 -300.00 -1.60 -3.65 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)