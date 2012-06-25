(Refiles to fix date)
SHANGHAI, June 25 Copper prices rose on Monday
after European leaders calmed the markets with promises of
reforms to combat the euro zone debt crisis and after leaders of
Germany, France, Spain and Italy agreed on a 130 billion euros
($156 billion) package to revive growth.
But London copper's fall to a six-months low on Friday
showed that markets remain vulnerable to concerns that the
problems faced by major economies such as the euro zone, United
States and China may crimp demand for metals.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.9 percent to $7,374.00 a tonne by 0127 GMT after diving
1.7 percent to six-month lows of 7,219.50 on Friday before
paring losses to end the prior session 0.4 percent lower.
* The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched up 0.2 percent to 54,190 yuan
($8,500) a tonne on its first day of trading after a long
weekend.
* Leaders of Germany France, Italy and Spain on Friday
agreed on a 130 billion euros ($156 billion) package to revive
growth although German Chancellor Angela Merkel still resisted
pressure for common euro zone bonds or a more flexible use of
Europe's rescue funds.
* The European Central Bank is to start accepting a wider
range of collateral in its lending operations and assets of a
lower quality, it said on Friday, its second such move in six
months to neutralise growing funding pressures on struggling
banks.
* European finance ministers examined ways on Friday to
bolster weak banks and break the link between troubled lenders
and indebted countries, with concerns about Spain's stricken
banking system at the top of their minds.
* Recent major ratings downgrades by Moody's will further
divide the world's biggest banks based on their strength and
access to cheap customer deposits, boosting an edge to "safe
haven" banks.
* Meanwhile, investors will have to wait longer for more
clarity on whether Greece's euro zone bailout terms will be
eased, which will be critical in determining whether the country
stays in the euro zone. Greece's new prime minister and incoming
finance minister, who have been ill, will miss this week's EU
summit when Athens will propose easier terms.
* But they may face opposition from Germany as comments by
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday
signalled. He said that Greece's new government should stop
asking for more help and instead move quickly to enact reform
measures agreed to in return for previous bailouts from its
European partners.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares mostly slipped on Monday and the safe-haven
dollar rose as concerns about faltering global growth and
Europe's intractable debt crisis continued to sap investor
confidence, but Japanese stocks were supported by a weaker
yen.
* Currency markets got off to a subdued start on Monday,
with the safe-haven U.S. dollar holding on to most of last
week's gains ahead of another European summit that could take
the region a step closer to containing its debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index May
1400 U.S. New home sales May
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas Manufacturing index May
Base metals prices at 0127 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7374.00 64.00 +0.88 -2.97
SHFE CU FUT OCT2 54190 130 +0.24 -2.59
LME Alum 1874.00 13.00 +0.70 -7.23
SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15545 05 +0.03 -1.86
HG COPPER JUL2 331.90 1.30 +0.39 -3.41
LME Zinc 1819.75 19.75 +1.10 -1.37
SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14585 -55 -0.38 -1.42
LME Nickel 16576.00 1.00 +0.01 -11.41
LME Lead 1831.00 15.00 +0.83 -10.02
SHFE PB FUT 14765 -85 -0.57 -3.43
LME Tin 18675.00 0.00 +0.00 -2.73
LME/Shanghai arb 458
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3642 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)