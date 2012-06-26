SHANGHAI, June 26 London copper rose for a second session on Tuesday, supported by promising U.S. housing data that calmed worries about the state of the world's top economy, although thin volumes suggest caution ahead of the European Union Summit later this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8 percent to $7,392.50 a tonne by 0140 GMT.

* The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange moved up 0.5 percent to 54,310 yuan ($8,500) a tonne, snapping two consecutive sessions of losses.

* London copper rose on Monday for the first time in four days on an improved demand outlook in the United States after data showed new home sales surged in May to a two-year high.

* But the grim global economic growth outlook amid the euro zone's debt crisis is expected to cap gains in riskier assets. All eyes are on this week's European Union summit with high profile politicians and corporate leaders around the world urging European leaders to produce substantive measures to tackle the region's debt crisis.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel, however, dashed any lingering hope in financial markets that Europe would issue common euro zone bonds to underpin its single currency. Merkel said sharing debt liability within euro zone was "economically wrong" and "counterproductive".

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were down on Tuesday, while the euro slipped to an almost two-week low against the dollar as investors remained sceptical that the EU summit later this week will produce any substantive measures to solve the region's protracted debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home index April 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence June 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index June U.S. Build permit revisions May

Base metals prices at 0140 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7392.50 56.50 +0.77 -2.73 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 54310 280 +0.52 -2.37 LME Alum 1869.50 4.50 +0.24 -7.45 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15460 -55 -0.35 -2.40 HG COPPER JUL2 332.90 1.30 +0.39 -3.11 LME Zinc 1813.00 8.00 +0.44 -1.73 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14585 20 +0.14 -1.42 LME Nickel 16475.00 55.00 +0.33 -11.95 LME Lead 1806.00 18.00 +1.01 -11.25 SHFE PB FUT 14745 -15 -0.10 -3.56 LME Tin 18500.00 0.00 +0.00 -3.65 LME/Shanghai arb 464

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month

($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)