* Euro zone banks to be directly capitalised by region's rescue fund

* Last day of European Union leaders' summit in Brussels (Updates prices, adds quotes, details)

By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, June 29 London copper posted on Friday its biggest daily rise since April after European leaders agreed to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks and let them be recapitalised without adding to government debt, easing fears over spiralling debt in Italy and Spain.

The move prompted a surge in other riskier assets, including Asian shares and the euro, and surprised many who had not expected the summit of regional leaders to generate substantive measures to tamp down the bloc's debt crisis.

Despite the relief rally, lingering worries over the global economy, including concerns about a fragile economic recovery in the United States, are expected to put a cap on gains, keeping copper on track for its worst quarter since the second half of 2011.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 2.2 percent at $7,545 per tonne by 0723 GMT, its biggest daily rise since April 12. But it is down nearly 11 percent on the quarter, its worst performance since the third quarter of 2011.

The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.9 percent to 55,240 yuan ($8,700) p e r tonne, extending gains after rising 0.9 percent in the previous session. It is also headed for its worst quarterly performance since the third quarter of last year.

"The markets mainly got a shot in the arm from the European Council comment, with signs of fresh longs entering Shanghai copper," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm.

European Council chairman Herman Van Rompuy said the aim of the latest initiatives by the region's leaders was to create a supervisory mechanism involving the European Central Bank by the end of this year, and to break the "vicious circle" between banks and sovereign governments.

The announcement could not have come at a better time, with Italy and Spain battling searing market pressure in the euro zone's widening debt crisis and having earlier demanded urgent action from the euro bloc to bring down their borrowing costs.

In the Chinese physical copper market, buyers have been restocking on a hand-to-mouth basis, capitalising on cheaper prices after Shanghai copper lost over 6,800 yuan from the year's high of more than 62,000 yuan in February and a smaller LME-over-ShFE copper spread.

"There's some limited restocking going on, but overall copper demand is still weak. Also helping to support refined copper prices is the tight supply of copper scrap. Scrap producers are holding back from selling due to low prices," said an analyst with a large trading firm.

In zinc, LME data MZNSTX-TOTAL showed 113,925 tonnes of net inventory cancellations. Market players said these might have been from warehouses run by Metro and Pacorini.

Despite LME zinc rising 1.4 percent on Friday, market players doubted if the warrant cancellations were due to higher demand.

"It doesn't seem like demand has improved as LME zinc premiums in Singapore are around $40 to $50, unchanged from the past few weeks," said a Singapore-based trader.

"We hear that some warehouses are cancelling the zinc warrants they own in other warehouses but we have no more details on that. Also, some financing deals have been unwound since the cash-to-three-month contango has flattened out to a small backwardation," said a Singapore-based trader. <0#MZN:>

A Chinese finance ministry official said the government was confident China, the world's top consumer of metals, could meet its 2012 economic growth target of 7.5 percent, despite early economic indicators suggesting growth did not pick up in June.

Latest data out of the United States point to an erratic economic recovery, fuelling investors' concerns about the vulnerability of the world's largest economy as global growth slows.

Following recent positive data, a report on Thursday showed only modest first-quarter economic growth, and while a separate report showed the number of Americans filing new jobless benefit claims edged down last week, it remained in a range that shows the job market struggling to gain traction.

Base metals prices at 0723 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7545.00 160.00 +2.17 -0.72 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 55240 1040 +1.92 -0.70 LME Alum 1874.00 29.00 +1.57 -7.23 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15390 30 +0.20 -2.84 HG COPPER JUL2 340.15 7.55 +2.27 -1.00 LME Zinc 1819.00 25.00 +1.39 -1.41 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14585 235 +1.64 -1.42 LME Nickel 16540.00 325.00 +2.00 -11.60 LME Lead 1810.00 33.00 +1.86 -11.06 SHFE PB FUT 14675 180 +1.24 -4.02 LME Tin 18900.00 400.00 +2.16 -1.56 LME/Shanghai arb 855

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3575 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Fayen Wong)