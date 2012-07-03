* Copper hits 6-week high in London, 7-week high in Shanghai

* US manufacturing contracts for 1st time since July 2009

* Markets ready for ECB rate cut this week

* Coming Up: US factory orders for May; 1400 GMT (Updates prices; adds quotes, details)

By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, July 3 Copper surged on Tuesday as hopes of further monetary easing by major central banks helped offset worries over demand prospects stoked by grim macroeconomic data and Europe's festering debt crisis.

A surprise rise in China's services sector Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which expanded at its fastest pace in three months in June, also buoyed market sentiment and boosted prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange jumped 2.5 percent to a session high of $7,815 a tonne on Tuesday, its highest since May 22, before paring $48 to $7,767 per tonne by 0714 GMT.

The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange moved up 1.7 percent to a near 7-week high of 56,310 yuan ($8,900) a tonne, but closed the session up 1.3 percent at 56,100 yuan, stretching gains into a fourth session.

"Positive news on the policy front has helped base metal prices to rise today. People are hopeful that the U.S. will roll out QE3, the ECB will cut rates and China will lower RRR further," said CIFCO Futures analyst Zhou Jie.

U.S. manufacturing shrank in June for the first time in nearly three years, adding to signs of a recovery slowdown but raising hopes for more policy easing by the Fed, while the fragile state of the euro zone economy prompted anticipation of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank this week.

Expectations rose for an imminent cut in the amount of money banks in China are required to hold as reserves after a state-backed paper urged the move in a front-page editorial.

Still, CIFCO's Zhou warned the easing steps, if rolled out, would take some months to improve Chinese base metals demand, which is crimped by weak consumption and a destocking cycle.

"Copper is faring the best among the base metals as there is still some physical demand due to bargain hunting. But to sustain the present rally, we need real solutions to current global economic challenges," he added.

In the physical market, traders are also bracing for a replay of the April squeeze that made copper expensive to obtain quickly, saying major trader Glencore controls almost half the inventories of the commodity held in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses worldwide.

They said a potential rebound of demand in China, the world's top copper consumer, combined with tightly-controlled LME stocks, could constrict the market in coming months in an even more severe version of the events of this spring.

In LME aluminium, Singapore-based traders reported a pick-up in Asian demand after prices fell to a 2-year low of $1,832.25 last week and as large volumes of the metal remained locked up in financing deals. Premiums for the packaging metal had risen to $170 a tonne from $140 two weeks ago, they said.

Looking forward, investment bank Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday it was bullish about aluminium. "Aluminium supply growth is expected to remain weak at current prices, and an expected pick up in consumption globally would likely tighten the aluminium balance," it said in a note.

Base metals prices at 0714 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7767.00 142.00 +1.86 2.20 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 56100 730 +1.32 0.84 LME Alum 1929.00 20.00 +1.05 -4.50 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15500 60 +0.39 -2.15 HG COPPER SEP2 352.90 6.00 +1.73 2.71 LME Zinc 1890.00 18.00 +0.96 2.44 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14850 170 +1.16 0.37 LME Nickel 16940.00 190.00 +1.13 -9.46 LME Lead 1897.00 18.00 +0.96 -6.78 SHFE PB FUT 14970 235 +1.59 -2.09 LME Tin 18950.00 50.00 +0.26 -1.30 LME/Shanghai arb 1623

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1=6.3488 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)