By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, July 4 London copper edged down on Wednesday as investors locked in recent steep gains, waiting for more signs from central banks to revive a faltering global economy that has dented demand for industrial metals.

Trading is expected to remain cautious ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, which may now have to produce more than a sharp interest rate cut to ease market doubts over the ECB rescue fund's ability to lower borrowing costs for indebted members such as Spain.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1 percent to $7,739.75 per tonne by 0358 GMT, after hitting a 7-week high on Tuesday when it ended up more than 2 percent.

The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.3 percent to 55,950 yuan ($8,800) per tonne, also paring gains from the prior session's 7-week high.

"It's a natural technical correction after the markets have fully expressed their optimism over the latest European measures and stimulus expectations. Now we need details of a solid euro zone rescue plan to sustain this euphoria," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm.

Anticipation of the ECB cutting interest rates to a record low on Thursday caused a short-covering rally in industrial metals in the prior session. But now, the central bank may need to do more to satisfy financial markets already starting to wonder about the solidity of last week's summit measures to tackle the debt crisis.

Technical charts indicate LME copper is biased to drop to $7,701 per tonne and Shanghai copper may retrace to 55,620 yuan per tonne, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Investors are now waiting for key U.S. payrolls data later this week for fresh trading cues. Hopes for another round of easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve would be boosted by any disappointment over non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

In industry news, Indonesia has awarded mineral export permits to 22 firms since it introduced curbs on such shipments in May, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday, after the restrictions triggered panic buying in minerals including nickel and bauxite by Japanese and Chinese customers. Base metals prices at 0358 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7739.75 -78.25 -1.00 1.84 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 55950 -150 -0.27 0.58 LME Alum 1969.00 -14.00 -0.71 -2.52 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15605 105 +0.68 -1.48 HG COPPER SEP2 351.95 -2.05 -0.58 2.43 LME Zinc 1887.75 -18.25 -0.96 2.32 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14785 -65 -0.44 -0.07 LME Nickel 17105.00 -185.00 -1.07 -8.58 LME Lead 1902.00 -37.00 -1.91 -6.54 SHFE PB FUT 14885 -85 -0.57 -2.65 LME Tin 19100.00 -150.00 -0.78 -0.52 LME/Shanghai arb 1533

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3523 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)