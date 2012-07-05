* ECB interest rate cut expected; investors await outcome

SHANGHAI, July 5 Copper steadied on Thursday as investors waited for the result of a European Central Bank meeting, at which interest rates are expected to be cut to a record low, a move which may stimulate economic growth and help boost metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.1 percent to $7,718.75 per tonne by 0709 GMT, after falling 1.2 percent in the prior session.

The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 10 yuan percent to 55,980 yuan ($8,800) per tonne, snapping five sessions of gains.

"Copper prices have moved very little - around $100 or 500 yuan - over the past few sessions. Investors will stay cautious until they get more trading cues from today's ECB rate meeting and tomorrow's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data," said a Qingdao-based copper buyer.

The ECB is expected to cut interest rates later on Thursday after surveys showed all of Europe's biggest economies are in recession or heading there, and little sign things will improve soon.

A rate cut by the ECB would back up an EU summit deal to strengthen the region's financial system and help avert a break up of the euro zone. The deal, which appears tenuous, had helped boost metal prices earlier this week to multi-week highs.

In physical markets, opportunistic restocking in China has helped support copper prices and kept the spread of Shanghai's July contract over its October contract in backwardation since early May.

Prices may also be bolstered by a small pickup in downstream copper demand. In a note on Thursday, Barclays Commodities Research pointed to "solid" transport-related copper demand and "improving" copper wire order books in China, but warned that sentiment remained bearish which means fewer long positions by investors.

"Risk to prices in the near term is from positioning and policy, either of which would trigger a sharp short-covering rally. However, we would view these gains as difficult to sustain without an improvement in economic activity," it added.

Investors are also keeping an eye on Friday's key monthly U.S. jobs report which will be scoured for clues on whether the Federal Reserve will take additional easing steps. Non-farm payrolls were expected to see an addition of 90,000 workers in June, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 8.2 percent.

Metals prices are seeing support from hopes that China, the world's largest consumer of industrial metals, would embark on fresh stimulus measures to boost flagging economy growth.

A slew of weak data from China, including a private sector survey which showed services firms grew at their slowest rate in 10 months in June, easing back from May's 19-month peak, was seen by investors as a precursor to stimulus measures.

Shanghai aluminium was one of the session's best performers, with the most active Shanghai contact recovering 5.1 percent by the end of the day from a three-year low it posted last week as Chinese traders piled back in believing it was oversold.

"Despite problems of overcapacity in China, aluminium looks one of the most attractive to traders now among the industrial metals at these low price levels," said a metals buyer.

"It has a lot of uses, which makes it less vulnerable than metals like zinc in times of a downturn in any one sector. Its energy-intensive nature also means it will be bolstered by crude oil price rises should potential supply problems flare up."

