SHANGHAI, July 6 Copper was steady on Friday as
moves by China, the euro zone and Britain to loosen monetary
policy a day earlier failed to inspire industrial metals,
instead being seen as a sign of governments' growing level of
alarm about the world economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.3 percent to $7,714.75 per tonne by 0105 GMT, on
track to post a second consecutive week of gains this week.
* The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 56,030 yuan
($8,800) per tonne, on track to post a 1.9 percent rise on the
week.
* While the market expected ECB's rate cut to a record low
of 0.75 percent and BOE's move to restart printing presses and
to buy 50 billion pounds ($78 billion) worth of government
debts, they were surprised by Beijing's move to lower lending
rates by 31 basis points to 6 percent.
* This was especially because Beijing's latest move followed
an interest rate cut just a month ago that also came out of the
blue. The market's muted reaction points to worries that
officials may know a raft of Chinese data due next week,
including second-quarter gross domestic product, will be poor.
* Investors will also be scouring the U.S. nonfarm payroll
data later in the session for more trading cues, although data
on Thursday showed the country's private employers stepped up
hiring in June and that the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits last week fell by the most in two
months, hopeful signs for the struggling labor market.
* Ireland returned to short-term debt markets on Thursday
for the first time since before its EU/IMF bailout in November
2010, paying less for three-month paper than Spain which has
avoided going to international lenders for a full sovereign
rescue.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares paused on Friday, pressured by falls
overnight in global shares as sentiment remained cautious
despite new stimulus steps taken by three major central banks,
with focus now pinned to the U.S. jobs data due later in the
day.
* The euro struggled at five-week lows on the greenback and
life-time troughs against commodity currencies like the
Australian dollar on Friday as markets were underwhelmed by the
European Central Bank's latest attempt to bolster the region's
economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Germany Industrial output mm May 2012 DEIP=ECI
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls June ECONUSA
Base metals prices at 0105 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7714.75 19.75 +0.26 1.51
SHFE CU FUT OCT2 56030 50 +0.09 0.72
LME Alum 1945.00 1.00 +0.05 -3.71
SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15685 05 +0.03 -0.98
HG COPPER SEP2 350.25 0.95 +0.27 1.94
LME Zinc 1870.00 16.00 +0.86 1.36
SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14805 -45 -0.30 0.07
LME Nickel 16775.00 75.00 +0.45 -10.34
LME Lead 1883.25 -3.75 -0.20 -7.46
SHFE PB FUT 14950 -45 -0.30 -2.22
LME Tin 18875.00 0.00 +0.00 -1.69
LME/Shanghai arb 1340
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3559 Chinese yuan)
