By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, July 6 Copper fell on Friday, in step with most commodities, as moves by China, the euro zone and Britain to loosen monetary policy to boost growth spooked investors who saw the measures as a sign of growing alarm about the global economic slowdown.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.5 percent to $7,654.25 per tonne by 0411 GMT, on track for a 0.4 percent fall on the week.

The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.8 percent to 55,540 yuan ($8,700) per tonne, but is on track to post a 1.4 percent rise on the week.

"Today's markets show that investors are starting to be unmoved by monetary easing policies in this uncertain global economic environment," said Great Wall Futures analyst Li Rong.

China, the euro zone and Britain loosened monetary policy in the space of less than an hour on Thursday, but, underwhelmed by the central banks' moves, Asian equities and the euro fell along with most commodities, while safe-haven gold rose.

"Instead of being encouraged by the central banks' moves, many interpret them as a sign that these governments are worried about their economies. Many prefer to play it safe especially ahead of tonight's U.S. nonfarm payroll data," said a Shanghai-based trader.

U.S. employers likely quickened the pace of hiring last month but not enough to allay worries that Europe's debt crisis is shifting the economy into low gear.

After the raft of interest rates cuts, investors are now focusing even more on what the U.S. Federal Reserve will do at its meeting at the end of the month.

Some encouraging data on the labor market on Thursday tempered anticipation that the Fed could undertake a third round of bond purchases, known as quantitative easing or QE3, but more weight will be given to Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to show job growth picked up in June but still remained tepid at 90,000 jobs.

Base metals prices at 0411 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7654.25 -40.75 -0.53 0.71 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 55540 -440 -0.79 -0.16 LME Alum 1933.00 -11.00 -0.57 -4.31 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15570 -110 -0.70 -1.70 HG COPPER SEP2 347.45 -1.85 -0.53 1.12 LME Zinc 1854.50 0.50 +0.03 0.51 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14670 -180 -1.21 -0.84 LME Nickel 16750.00 50.00 +0.30 -10.48 LME Lead 1872.25 -14.75 -0.78 -8.00 SHFE PB FUT 14850 -145 -0.97 -2.88 LME Tin 18850.00 -25.00 -0.13 -1.82 LME/Shanghai arb 1460

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3559 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Miral Fahmy)