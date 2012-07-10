* China copper imports drop 17.5 pct mth/mth in June

By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, July 10 London copper edged down on Tuesday as Chinese imports of the metal fell 17.5 percent in June from a month earlier, with traders cautious ahead of China GDP data this week.

But some market participants said that copper prices could have bottomed out as disappointing trade numbers from China, along with a raft of other gloomy global economic data, could prompt more stimulus moves by central banks, broadly boosting appetite for commodities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.6 percent to $7,518.75 per tonne by 0722 GMT, after rising 0.4 percent on Monday.

The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.2 percent to 55,080 yuan ($8,600) per tonne, catching up with previous gains in London, after losing 1 percent on Monday.

Tuesday's trade data showed China's imports of copper fell 17.5 percent to 346,223 tonnes in June from 419,741 tonnes the month before.

"Base metal prices have held up well today despite the dismal China import figures, as many believe such data will help push central banks towards more stimulus policies soon. This means there isn't much downside room for metals from here," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm.

Comments from central bankers also raised hopes for stimulus. Three top U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers called for more quantitative easing, while European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank may cut interest rates again if economic data supported the move.

Recent data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed speculators sharply cut their copper net shorts after prices rallied more than 5 percent in the week up to July 3, indicating more investors believe that copper prices have bottomed out.

Macquarie Commodities Research analyst Bonnie Liu said she was seeing budding signs of improving demand in top consumer China, particularly among large copper fabricators that were receiving more orders from state grid construction.

"I think Chinese demand has bottomed out and has started to improve since May, led by government infrastructure spending. The price outlook is comfortable for the second half from recent lows seen in June," she said.

NOT SO BAD

A Shanghai-based copper buyer said he found reasons to cheer in Beijing's recent comments about further property tightening.

"The fact that the government had to talk tough about cooling housing prices indicates that the property sector has been recovering. It is a sign that domestic consumption has not been so bad lately."

But despite cautious optimism among some market players, trading will likely stay within a narrow range in the session as investors await trading cues from China's GDP figures due this week, while eyeing worrying signs from the euro zone.

France's economy flatlined in the first half of 2012 and Greece's economy is forecast to fall a steeper-than-expected 6.9 percent this year, while European leaders still have not finalised details of plans to rescue Spain.

"With so much global economic uncertainty, there may be limited upside room in base metal prices, especially in aluminium and zinc due to overcapacity as producers will likely sell when prices rise," the trader said.

In industry news, Asia-Pacific-based miner OceanaGold signed an initial long-term contract to sell copper concentrate from its Didipio project in northern Luzon, Philippines, to trading firm Trafigura AG. The project is slated to produce 100,000 ounces of gold and 14,000 tonnes of copper per year over an estimated 16-year mine life.

More than $200 million in customer funds appears to be missing from the accounts of U.S. futures broker PFGBest, regulators said on Monday, just hours after the firm's founder attempted suicide.

Base metals prices at 0722 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7518.75 -41.25 -0.55 -1.07 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 55080 -100 -0.18 -0.99 LME Alum 1913.00 -12.00 -0.62 -5.30 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15520 -15 -0.10 -2.02 HG COPPER SEP2 340.90 -2.25 -0.66 -0.79 LME Zinc 1846.25 -7.75 -0.42 0.07 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14650 -45 -0.31 -0.98 LME Nickel 16260.00 -140.00 -0.85 -13.09 LME Lead 1868.00 -10.00 -0.53 -8.21 SHFE PB FUT 14875 35 +0.24 -2.71 LME Tin 18501.00 -294.00 -1.56 -3.64 LME/Shanghai arb 924

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3714 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Chris Lewis and Joseph Radford)