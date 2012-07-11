* Investors wait for fresh trading cues from China GDP data
* Weak GDP numbers could herald monetary easing, aid
commodities
* Coming Up: U.S. FOMC minutes from June 19-20 meeting; 1800
GMT
(Updates prices; adds quotes, details)
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, July 11 London copper crawled higher
on Wednesday after recent losses, but metal prices were stuck in
a tight range on caution ahead of this week's GDP data from top
consumer China that is expected to yield fresh trading cues.
China's June trade data on Tuesday stoked anxiety about the
strength of domestic demand in the world's second biggest
economy as imports rose at only half the pace expected. Markets
are now hoping that weak GDP numbers will herald another round
of monetary easing and lift commodity prices.
"There has been a lack of trading direction lately ahead of
China's GDP data and in view of a sluggish global economy. Many
investors are just trying to cash in on short-term trends and
this keeps trades within very narrow ranges," said an analyst
with an international trader.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched up 0.4 percent to $7,518.50 per tonne by 0724 GMT, after
climbing to a high of $7,537 earlier in the session. LME copper
has dropped 4 percent over the last 5 sessions, biggest 5-day
loss in about two months.
The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.1 percent to 55,150 yuan
($8,700) per tonne.
The ShFE prompt-month July contract has been trading
higher than forward-month contracts , but traders
cautioned that the backwardation does not point to tightness in
immediate supply as the exchange's copper stocks have been
rising over the past three weeks. CU-STX-SGH
"Recent copper data seems strange and conflicting because
many investors are pausing in their tracks, waiting for clearer
trading cues. The buyers are holding back buying, which accounts
for thin demand, while sellers are holding back from selling,
which accounts for the rising stocks," said a copper buyer.
ECONOMIC WORRIES WEIGH, STIMULUS EYED
Demand worries stemming from a slowdown in the global
economy, which has been battered by the festering euro zone debt
crisis, is expected to keep a cap on base metal prices.
In Europe, the latest source of uncertainty was a hearing by
the German Constitutional Court into whether the euro zone's
bailout fund and planned changes to the region's budget rules
are compatible with German law.
There were also worrying signs of members struggling with
their debts with Italy saying on Tuesday it may want to tap euro
zone aid to ease its borrowing costs.
The market is now waiting eagerly to see if central banks
will move to ease policy in a bid to boost global growth.
The likelihood of a policy response from China will be
boosted if Friday's GDP number comes in weak. China will release
its GDP figures on Friday, which are expected to be the weakest
since the three months to March 2009 during the global financial
crisis.
In the United States, Federal Reserve policymakers are still
debating over whether the world's largest economy needs more
quantitative easing based on mixed signals from recent data.
Base metals prices at 0724 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7518.50 28.50 +0.38 -1.07
SHFE CU FUT OCT2 55150 70 +0.13 -0.86
LME Alum 1911.75 -0.25 -0.01 -5.36
SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15505 -15 -0.10 -2.11
HG COPPER SEP2 340.50 0.70 +0.21 -0.90
LME Zinc 1838.50 8.50 +0.46 -0.35
SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14655 05 +0.03 -0.95
LME Nickel 16159.00 109.00 +0.68 -13.63
LME Lead 1867.50 -7.00 -0.37 -8.23
SHFE PB FUT 14870 -5 -0.03 -2.75
LME Tin 18725.00 -50.00 -0.27 -2.47
LME/Shanghai arb 842
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3659 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)