* Investors cautious ahead of Friday's China GDP data
* ShFE copper traded volumes declined in the past two weeks
* U.S. Fed puts off stimulus measures
* Coming Up: U.S. Federal budget for June; 1800 GMT
(Updates prices; adds quotes, details)
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, July 12 Copper prices fluctuated
within tight ranges on Thursday, with investors hesitant on the
outlook for industrial metals due to uncertainty after the U.S.
Federal Reserve put off more stimulus measures and ahead of GDP
data in top metals consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased
0.2 percent to $7,526.75 per tonne by 0705 GMT, after gaining
0.7 percent on Wednesday.
The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed the day unchanged from the
prior day at 55,150 yuan ($8,700) per tonne.
"With so few trading cues and so much uncertainty in
macroeconomics, investors are keeping base metal prices within a
tight range. In fact, many have already shifted their focus away
from industrial metals to agricultural products such as soybean
meal," said an analyst with an international trader.
ShFE data show a dip in total traded volumes in copper since
early this month.
Dwindling interest is largely being fed by concern about a
slowdown in the global economy, which investors fear would hurt
demand for industrial metals.
This was partly due to signs of sluggish demand in top
metals consumer China, which is expected to see its weakest
quarter since the three months to March 2009, during the global
financial crisis.
"I believe that copper prices will dip if China GDP figures
turn out much worse than expected, as the market is extra
sensitive to negative news in the current bearish climate," a
Shanghai-based trader said.
China had already seen a double-digit fall in its copper
imports last month and London copper has seen a 14 percent fall
in copper prices from this year's peak of $8,765 in February.
Sentiment was also dampened after the U.S. Federal Reserve
said economic recovery might need to weaken for a consensus to
build on more stimulus measures. The comments dashed hopes that
such measures will be implemented soon.
In the euro zone, various member nations face obstacles
getting their own people on board the bloc's policies to
overcome its debt crisis. Germany will need a few months to
decide whether the EU's bailout fund and fiscal pact are legal
under its laws, while Spain faced violent protests in Madrid
after it unveiled new austerity measures.
Brazil, one of the world's fastest growing economies, cut
its benchmark interest rate to a record low 8 percent on
Wednesday as policymakers scramble to revive an economy that has
failed for nearly a year to respond to a barrage of stimulus
measures.
In industry news, global miner BHP Billiton has
appointed advisers to explore a sale of aluminium assets in
Brazil, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, underlining
weak global demand for the packaging metal.
Base metals prices at 0705 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7526.75 -12.25 -0.16 -0.96
SHFE CU FUT OCT2 55150 00 +0.00 -0.86
LME Alum 1891.75 -9.25 -0.49 -6.35
SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15470 -35 -0.23 -2.34
HG COPPER SEP2 341.35 -3.40 -0.99 -0.65
LME Zinc 1840.50 -11.50 -0.62 -0.24
SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14645 -10 -0.07 -1.01
LME Nickel 16090.00 -10.00 -0.06 -14.00
LME Lead 1862.25 -5.75 -0.31 -8.49
SHFE PB FUT 14870 0 +0.00 -2.75
LME Tin 18800.00 -50.00 -0.27 -2.08
LME/Shanghai arb 953
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3686 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Ed
Davies)