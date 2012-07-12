* Investors cautious ahead of Friday's China GDP data

By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, July 12 Copper prices fluctuated within tight ranges on Thursday, with investors hesitant on the outlook for industrial metals due to uncertainty after the U.S. Federal Reserve put off more stimulus measures and ahead of GDP data in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.2 percent to $7,526.75 per tonne by 0705 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed the day unchanged from the prior day at 55,150 yuan ($8,700) per tonne.

"With so few trading cues and so much uncertainty in macroeconomics, investors are keeping base metal prices within a tight range. In fact, many have already shifted their focus away from industrial metals to agricultural products such as soybean meal," said an analyst with an international trader.

ShFE data show a dip in total traded volumes in copper since early this month.

Dwindling interest is largely being fed by concern about a slowdown in the global economy, which investors fear would hurt demand for industrial metals.

This was partly due to signs of sluggish demand in top metals consumer China, which is expected to see its weakest quarter since the three months to March 2009, during the global financial crisis.

"I believe that copper prices will dip if China GDP figures turn out much worse than expected, as the market is extra sensitive to negative news in the current bearish climate," a Shanghai-based trader said.

China had already seen a double-digit fall in its copper imports last month and London copper has seen a 14 percent fall in copper prices from this year's peak of $8,765 in February.

Sentiment was also dampened after the U.S. Federal Reserve said economic recovery might need to weaken for a consensus to build on more stimulus measures. The comments dashed hopes that such measures will be implemented soon.

In the euro zone, various member nations face obstacles getting their own people on board the bloc's policies to overcome its debt crisis. Germany will need a few months to decide whether the EU's bailout fund and fiscal pact are legal under its laws, while Spain faced violent protests in Madrid after it unveiled new austerity measures.

Brazil, one of the world's fastest growing economies, cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low 8 percent on Wednesday as policymakers scramble to revive an economy that has failed for nearly a year to respond to a barrage of stimulus measures.

In industry news, global miner BHP Billiton has appointed advisers to explore a sale of aluminium assets in Brazil, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, underlining weak global demand for the packaging metal.

Base metals prices at 0705 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7526.75 -12.25 -0.16 -0.96 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 55150 00 +0.00 -0.86 LME Alum 1891.75 -9.25 -0.49 -6.35 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15470 -35 -0.23 -2.34 HG COPPER SEP2 341.35 -3.40 -0.99 -0.65 LME Zinc 1840.50 -11.50 -0.62 -0.24 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14645 -10 -0.07 -1.01 LME Nickel 16090.00 -10.00 -0.06 -14.00 LME Lead 1862.25 -5.75 -0.31 -8.49 SHFE PB FUT 14870 0 +0.00 -2.75 LME Tin 18800.00 -50.00 -0.27 -2.08 LME/Shanghai arb 953

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3686 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Ed Davies)