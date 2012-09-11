* Pockets of improvement seen in China fixed asset
investment
* Softer dollar gives metals an added boost
* Coming up: Germany wholesale price index for August at
0600 GMT
(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, Sept 11 London copper was flat on
Tuesday, though it was down from a four-month peak hit in the
previous session, with investors looking to German law courts
and a Fed meeting this week for stimulus developments, while a
raft of Chinese infrastructure spending plans supported prices.
Poor U.S. job figures for August last week raised the
chances that the Federal Reserve will take out extra insurance
against an economic relapse by plumping for fresh monetary
stimulus as it winds up a two-day meeting on
Thursday.
The euro hovered below a near-four-month peak against the
dollar on Tuesday as traders grew wary after the currency's
sharp gains late last week and ahead of key events in Europe and
the United States.
Ahead of the Fed meeting, Germany's constitutional court
will rule on the euro zone's bailout fund on Wednesday. European
Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi's pronouncement last
week that the ECB will insulate its highly indebted members from
lofty borrowing costs by purchasing bonds has also spurred
investment in commodities.
"From our side, we expect prices to stabilise. If any easing
announcements are more pronounced than expected you can easily
have prices trend higher. The dollar has come under pressure, so
part of this move is dollar related," said Dominic Schnider,
head of commodity research at UBS Wealth Management.
A weaker dollar makes commodities cheaper for holders of
other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
trading at $8,060 a tonne by 0700 GMT, erasing earlier losses to
stand little changed. Prices in the previous session hit
$8,109.75 a tonne, the highest since May 10.
Copper has erased year-to-date losses of 5 percent seen in
June to post gains of more than 5 percent, most of which were
added in September.
The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rallied 0.41 percent to end at 58,360
yuan ($9,200) a tonne, having earlier hit 58,370, the highest
since April 10.
Ahead of Wednesday's ruling, Chancellor Angela Merkel won
backing for her stance on the ECB's bond buying plans from a key
leader of her Bavarian allies, after others from the southern
German party had attacked the scheme as dangerous and possibly
illegal.
But European shares looked set to fall on Tuesday as some
investors grew wary in the run-up to the Constitutional Court
ruling.
GREEN LIGHT
Also supporting commodities was a series of spending and
subsidy announcements by top metals consumer China, which
accounted for 40 percent of refined copper demand last year.
"It's probably a bit early to call for an acceleration (in
housing market growth) but at least the drag on the housing side
is likely to disappear. We have seen from the provinces and the
government some stimulus measures, so that should help," added
Schnider.
Fixed asset investment, which accounted for half of China's
net economic growth in the first-half of 2012, grew 20.2 percent
between January and August compared to the year earlier period,
even as China's factories ran at their slowest rate for 39
months, data on Sunday showed.
Officials last week also revealed they had given the green
light to 60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150
billion, as Beijing seeks to energise the economy. The
announcement fuelled investor hopes the world's growth engine
may get a lift in the fourth quarter of the year and beyond.
RBC Capital said in a note that expectations a third round
of quantitative easing out of the U.S. is imminent coupled with
an easing cycle in China sparked a metals price turnaround, but
that gains are likely to be tempered from here.
"China is slowing and the U.S. with practically zero
interest rates is still in need of a liquidity injection. This
is not the base upon which dreams are made," it said.
"Overall we do remain bullish coming out of the summer and
do expect higher prices as we head into Q4, however the upside
should be limited to levels within reason from here."
China's production of most base metals rose in August,
reversing declines in the previous month, with primary aluminium
hitting an all-time monthly high, official data showed on
Tuesday, as smelters expect demand to improve in the next 3 or 4
months.
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0700 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8060.00 -8.00 -0.10 6.05
SHFE CU FUT DEC2 58360 240 +0.41 5.42
HG COPPER DEC2 368.25 -0.60 -0.16 7.17
LME Alum 2053.00 -7.00 -0.34 1.63
SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15770 -10 -0.06 -0.47
LME Zinc 1987.00 -28.00 -1.39 7.70
SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 15385 -10 -0.06 3.99
LME Nickel 16715.00 -60.00 -0.36 -10.66
LME Lead 2105.50 -14.50 -0.68 3.46
SHFE PB FUT 15860.00 -45.00 -0.28 3.76
LME Tin 20500.00 -100.00 -0.49 6.77
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1415
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3376 Chinese yuan)
