SHANGHAI, Sept 13 Copper was steady on Thursday, with some investors taking profits ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the session, though most remained optimistic of further stimulus action to bolster the world's largest economy. Prices were also supported by a German court ruling on Wednesday that paved the way for Europe to proceed with its bailout schemes. "Some longs prefer to take profit ahead of the (Fed) meeting, since they've already made money on their positions and because there is always a chance that the Fed won't start another round of quantitative easing - even if many people expect it," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had ticked up 0.1 percent to $8,100 per tonne by 0228 GMT, after rising 5.1 percent over the past four sessions. * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 58,360 yuan ($9,200) per tonne. * A Reuters poll showed economists raised their bets of a third round of Fed bond buying, known as quantitative easing (QE), to 65 percent from 60 percent in August. * Expectations the Fed will act are fueling speculation that China also may ease policy soon to shore up its cooling economy. * China said on Wednesday it would pay export tax rebates faster and grant more loans to exporters, as well as increase export credit insurance to small companies, in its latest move to prop up growth. * Germany's Constitutional Court gave the green light for the country to ratify Europe's new bailout fund, boosting hopes that the single currency bloc is finally putting in place the tools to resolve its three-year old debt crisis. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares eased on Thursday ahead of the Fed's decision, while the euro held near a four-month high. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. PPI August 1630 U.S. FOMC releases statement after policy meeting 1800 U.S. Federal budget for August 1815 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke holds news conference Base metals prices at 0228 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8100.00 4.00 +0.05 6.58 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 58360 50 +0.09 4.91 LME Alum 2081.25 -4.75 -0.23 3.03 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15745 -50 -0.32 -0.60 HG COPPER DEC2 369.60 0.35 +0.09 7.57 LME Zinc 2009.00 -9.00 -0.45 8.89 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 15435 -65 -0.42 4.33 LME Nickel 16660.00 10.00 +0.06 -10.96 LME Lead 2115.00 -10.00 -0.47 3.93 SHFE PB FUT 15850 -60 -0.38 3.66 LME Tin 20795.00 0.00 +0.00 8.31 LME/Shanghai arb 1603 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3264 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)