SHANGHAI, Sept 17 London copper edged down slightly on Monday after steep gains in the previous session, although prices did not stray too far from a 4-1/2 month top as a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus measures and a weak dollar continued to support sentiment. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had ticked down 0.3 percent to $8,354.75 per tonne by 0158 GMT, after touching a high of $8,386.25 earlier -- near a 4-1/2 month top of $8,411 hit in the previous session. * LME copper rose 3.8 percent on Friday - its largest daily percentage gain since June 29. * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.2 percent to 60,240 yuan ($9,500) per tonne. * The Federal Reserve will buy a total of $600 billion of bonds under its new stimulus program announced Thursday, known as QE3, and will look for a U.S. unemployment rate of 7 percent before it halts the program, according to the median of forecasts from a Reuters poll on Friday. * A sour mix of U.S. data -- higher gasoline prices, a rise in consumer prices and a drop in industrial output -- helped justify the Fed's decision to launch the third round of bond purchases to spur growth. * Spain told euro zone finance ministers on Friday it will set clear deadlines for structural reforms by the end of the month, in a move European diplomats said would pave the way for an aid request before long to help it tackle its debt pile. * Greece may get more time to reach financial targets under its 130 billion euro rescue package but probably not more money, its international lenders signalled on Friday, saying a decision had to come by the end of October. * After months of dithering on the economy, India's beleaguered government roared back to life in dramatic fashion on Friday, announcing big bang reforms as part of package of measures aimed at reviving growth and staving off a ratings downgrade. * Brazil's economy kicked off the third quarter at a slightly stronger pace than expected, suggesting an incipient recovery is taking hold after a year-long campaign of government measures to stimulate growth, central bank data showed on Friday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks held steady on Monday and gold, oil and copper hovered near multi-month highs, after markets rallied late last week on hopes that fresh stimulus measures from the developed world's big central banks will support flagging growth. * The dollar languished near a seven-month trough versus a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, but recovered some ground against a broadly weaker yen, which faces a central bank that could ease monetary policy this week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Euro zone current account for July 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade for July 0900 Euro zone labour costs for Q2 1230 New York Fed Empire State Survey for September Base metals prices at 0158 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8354.75 -25.25 -0.30 9.93 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 60240 -130 -0.22 8.29 LME Alum 2180.00 -20.00 -0.91 7.92 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15865 -25 -0.16 0.16 HG COPPER DEC2 381.10 -2.15 -0.56 10.91 LME Zinc 2094.50 -21.50 -1.02 13.52 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 15805 -40 -0.25 6.83 LME Nickel 17700.00 -75.00 -0.42 -5.40 LME Lead 2248.50 -16.50 -0.73 10.49 SHFE PB FUT 16180 -20 -0.12 5.82 LME Tin 21675.00 0.00 +0.00 12.89 LME/Shanghai arb 1502 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3145 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar) (carrie.ho@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 6104 1775; Reuters Messaging:; carrie.ho.reuters.com@reuters.net)