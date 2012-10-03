SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Copper fell on Wednesday after climbing for four days, as a fragile global economy and Europe's lingering debt crisis curbed buying interest, with a week-long public holiday in top copper consumer China keeping trading volumes extremely thin. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had eased 0.4 percent to $8,296.75 a tonne by 0113 GMT, after gaining more than 2 percent over the past four sessions. * Despite recent gains, copper has been trapped in a narrow range in lean volumes with China away since Monday. The volume of copper traded on LME Select stands at 117 lots so far. * The industrial metal hit a 4-1/2 month peak of $8,422 on Sept. 19, powered by stimulus measures from global central banks to bolster a flagging global economy. But investors have struggled to push prices higher with demand prospects, particularly in China, remaining gloomy. * China's official purchasing managers' index for the services sector fell to 53.7 in September from 56.3 in August, weighed by lacklustre new orders, a survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. * Key for markets this week is the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for September due on Friday. The Federal Reserve in September began a bid to buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities every month until the jobs outlook improved substantially and Friday's payrolls data will be the initial test of whether that is paying off. * U.S. employers are expected to have added 113,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, an increase from 96,000 in August, with the unemployment rate edging up by a tenth of a percentage point to 8.2 percent, according to a Reuters survey of economists. * Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said a request for European aid was not imminent following a report the debt-saddled country could apply for help as soon as this weekend. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro was slightly on the backfoot after Spain dented hopes that it would soon ask for a bailout, while the Australian dollar dropped on prospects of more domestic interest rate cuts following Tuesday's easing. * U.S. crude slipped below $92 a barrel, pressured by worries of slowing economic growth in the main consumer nations, while the festering euro zone debt crisis added to uncertainty. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0748 France Markit Services PMI 0753 Germany Markit Services PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 0900 Euro zone Retail sales 1215 U.S. ADP employment report 1400 U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Base metals prices at 0113 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8296.75 -28.75 -0.35 9.17 HG COPPER DEC2 378.40 -1.70 -0.45 10.13 LME Alum 2094.75 -12.25 -0.58 3.70 LME Zinc 2092.00 -6.00 -0.29 13.39 LME Nickel 18400.00 -50.00 -0.27 -1.66 LME Lead 2300.00 0.00 +0.00 13.02 LME Tin 22001.00 -294.00 -1.32 14.59 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)