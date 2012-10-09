SHANGHAI, Oct 9 London copper edged up 0.2 percent on Tuesday after it touched a one-week low in the previous session, triggering bargain hunting from investors and automated buy orders. Trade will likely stay in a tight range ahead of a slew of data from China this week, with investors looking for clues on the health of the world's second largest economy and top consumer of copper. Festering worries over the global economy will also likely cap any gains in the session. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had ticked up 0.2 percent to $8,202.25 per tonne by 0104 GMT, after falling 1.3 percent on Monday. * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also inched up 0.2 percent to 59,060 yuan ($9,400) per tonne. Chinese traders returned to the market on Monday after a week-long national holiday. * Euro zone sentiment improved for the second consecutive month in October with investor expectations boosted by monetary easing from central banks and by the top German court's approval for a new permanent bailout fund for the European currency bloc. * Germany's trade surplus hit its highest level in five years in August after a surprise jump in exports while output dipped only slightly, highlighting the economy's resilience to the euro zone crisis, although economists see a slowdown ahead. * Japan's current account surplus unexpectedly rose in August from a year earlier due to an increase in earnings on overseas investments, but sagging exports on the faltering Chinese economy and Europe's debt crisis still cloud the outlook. * Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund held a "thorough and robust" debate on Greece on Monday, but failed to make significant progress in deciding how best to get the country back on track with its bailout programme. * Italian banks are parking their money in domestic government bonds rather than lending it to businesses, central bank data showed on Monday, signalling a worsening credit crunch in the euro zone's third largest economy. * Investor caution is expected ahead of China economic data this week, including money supply, yuan loans and trade balance. * The outlook for the world's major economies including the United States and Germany has deteriorated slightly, although China may be stabilising after a recent slowdown, the OECD said on Monday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday but were capped by concerns over global growth prospects and expected weak U.S. corporate earnings. * The euro slipped from a two-week high against the dollar and yen on Monday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 0730 ECB'S Draghi speaks, Brussels 1255 Redbook weekly U.S. retail sales 1400 U.S. employment trend index, Sept Base metals prices at 0104 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8202.25 17.25 +0.21 7.92 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59060 130 +0.22 6.17 LME Alum 2085.00 2.50 +0.12 3.22 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15705 00 +0.00 -0.85 HG COPPER DEC2 373.65 1.85 +0.50 8.75 LME Zinc 2041.00 7.00 +0.34 10.62 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15545 25 +0.16 5.07 LME Nickel 18099.00 24.00 +0.13 -3.27 LME Lead 2261.00 1.00 +0.04 11.11 SHFE PB FUT 0 -16040 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 22120.00 20.00 +0.09 15.21 LME/Shanghai arb 1278 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.2872 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)