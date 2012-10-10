SHANGHAI, Oct 10 London copper firmed on
Wednesday on bargain-hunting and on fresh signs that Beijing is
acting to bolster China's stock markets and economy.
However, any gains will likely be capped by lingering
concerns over the euro zone, where Greece, Spain and Italy have
been strugggling with debt levels and budget cuts.
Copper prices are expected to hold between $8,100 and $8,400
a tonne as investors await more trading cues from key China data
over the next two weeks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ticked up 0.2 percent to $8,160 per tonne by 0123 GMT, after
falling 0.5 percent on Monday.
* The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.4 percent to 58,980 yuan
($9,400) per tonne, catching up with London's previous losses.
* China's major insurance companies increased their combined
stock holdings by more than 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) over
the last three trading days and will continue buying equities,
the official Shanghai Securities News said on Wednesday.
* The newspaper said the purchases were a concerted move
triggered by sharp falls in blue chip stocks and the report is
likely to be seen as evidence that Beijing is acting to support
stock markets.
* China is likely to initiate a new round of incentive
policies to encourage vehicle purchases in rural areas as it
seeks to boost consumption and support a slowing economy, the
official China Securities Journal reported.
* Eleven euro zone countries agreed on Tuesday to press
ahead with a disputed tax on financial transactions aimed at
making traders share the cost of fixing a crisis that has rocked
the single currency area.
* The euro zone believes Spain's budget cuts should take
account of its recession, its economy minister said, as regional
policymakers debated whether to let the country slacken the pace
of its austerity drive.
* However, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said
on Tuesday there was no alternative to continued budget cuts in
the euro zone. He also spoke in favour of the ECB's new
bond-purchase programme for troubled countries such as Spain,
indicating the ECB's readiness to buy Spanish bonds if needed.
* Tens of thousands of angry Greek protesters filled the
streets of Athens to greet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who
offered sympathy but no promise of further aid.
* A deeper-than-expected recession will force Italy to sell
more bonds and bills this year than planned, a senior Treasury
official said, presenting an even steeper funding challenge for
the world's fourth-biggest debtor.
MARKET NEWS
* Global equities and the euro fell on Tuesday on concerns
over the U.S. earnings outlook and a stark warning from the IMF
about global growth, while oil jumped on escalating tensions in
the Middle East.
* The dollar and yen rose against the euro on Tuesday in a
safe-haven bid ahead of upcoming U.S. third-quarter corporate
earnings results and on uncertainty about Greece and Spain
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Wholesale price index
0645 France Industrial output
0800 Italy Industrial output
Base metals prices at 0123 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8160.00 15.00 +0.18 7.37
SHFE CU FUT JAN3 58980 -250 -0.42 6.02
LME Alum 2051.00 -3.00 -0.15 1.53
SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15640 -25 -0.16 -1.26
HG COPPER DEC2 371.75 -0.05 -0.01 8.19
LME Zinc 2009.75 2.75 +0.14 8.93
SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15390 -185 -1.19 4.02
LME Nickel 17855.00 -75.00 -0.42 -4.57
LME Lead 2248.00 -3.50 -0.16 10.47
SHFE PB FUT 15895 -135 -0.84 3.96
LME Tin 21825.00 0.00 +0.00 13.67
LME/Shanghai arb 1046
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.2878 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Richard Pullin)