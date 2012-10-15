* Copper falls to 1-mth low in London, Shanghai * Chinese physical copper demand still low * China copper imports up 11 pct on early bookings * China expected to post slowest growth since early 2009 * Coming up: U.S. retail sales for Sep; 1230 GMT (Updates prices; add quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, Oct 15 Copper slipped to a one-month low on Monday over uncertainties about global demand and Beijing's next policy move, with traders wary of making big moves ahead of China's release this week of data on third-quarter economic growth. Key economic data from China so far has clouded expectations on whether Beijing will take more steps to shore up growth, with an easing of the country's annual consumer price inflation pointing to ample room for policy easing, with a strong rebound in September exports suggesting policy changes may not be needed for now. Besides being wary over the economic health of the world's second largest economy, investors are also eyeing the third-quarter U.S. corporate reporting season, which should give an idea of broader global demand for metals. Cautious sentiment pushed three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange down 0.3 percent to $8,107.25 per tonne by 0412 GMT. It had dropped to a one-month low of $8,050 earlier in the session, its lowest since Sept. 13. The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.9 percent to 58,470 yuan ($9,300) per tonne, paring some losses after dropping 1.3 percent to a session low of 58,230 yuan at the open, also its lowest since Sept. 13. "There is an air of uncertainty today as many people believe there is little room left for the Chinese government to ease monetary policy, which makes it hard to predict what they will do next," said Orient Futures Derivative Director Andy Du. "Investors are divided in their opinions on copper's outlook, which will keep London copper see-sawing in small daily movements between $7,800 and $8,600. I doubt China GDP figures will offer a big enough surprise to decisively sway either bulls or bears." Economists polled by Reuters indicated China's annual economic growth probably slowed for a seventh straight quarter in the July-September period to expand 7.4 percent, down from 7.6 percent in the second quarter and the weakest level since the depths of the global financial crisis. In Chinese physical markets, spot copper is still trading at a discount of up to 120 yuan to the ShFE front-month Oct contract, pointing to sluggish consumer demand. While China's September copper shipments rebounded 11 percent from a month earlier, analysts said this was due to bookings made late last year and did not reflect a revival in underlying demand. Compared to a year ago, September imports were also up just 3.8 percent -- the slowest in 13 months. Still, economic data from the United States was a rare bright spark, with consumer sentiment unexpectedly rising to its highest in five years in October. The U.S. government also posted a small budget surplus in the final month of the 2012 fiscal year. The euro zone, however, offers few trading cues as it is still mired in its debt crisis with little progress on its handling of Greece and Spain's debts. Germany insisted it was too soon to say Greece deserved more time to meet its deficit-cutting goals even as the head of the International Monetary Fund laid out the case for leniency, while it is still not clear if Spain will be accepting a bailout, despite assurances that preparations are in place for such a move. Base metals prices at 0415 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8107.25 -22.75 -0.28 6.67 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 58470 -510 -0.86 5.11 LME Alum 1988.00 -6.00 -0.30 -1.58 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15495 -25 -0.16 -2.18 HG COPPER DEC2 368.85 -1.45 -0.39 7.35 LME Zinc 1935.00 0.00 +0.00 4.88 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15195 -80 -0.52 2.70 LME Nickel 17090.00 15.00 +0.09 -8.66 LME Lead 2140.00 9.00 +0.42 5.16 SHFE PB FUT 15690 -130 -0.82 2.62 LME Tin 21300.00 -15.00 -0.07 10.94 LME/Shanghai arb 976 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1=6.2672 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)