SHANGHAI, Oct 18 London copper edged up for a
third session on Thursday, boosted by encouraging U.S. housing
data, but gains were muted by a stronger dollar and ahead of the
release of China's economic growth data for the third quarter at
0200 GMT.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had risen 0.1 percent to $8,230.50 per tonne as of 0127 GMT,
after rising 1.2 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 1 percent to 59,240 yuan ($9,500)
per tonne, catching up with London's gains.
* Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to
its fastest pace in more than four years, a sign the housing
sector's budding recovery is gaining traction and supporting the
wider economic recovery.
* China's economy likely slowed for a seventh straight
quarter in July-September, missing the government's target for
the first time since the depths of the global financial crisis,
and data on Thursday could signal still worse to come.
* Two years after expanding at its fastest rate since
reunification, Germany's economic growth is seen at just 1
percent next year, finally hit by the euro zone crisis that has
hammered most of its partners.
* Germany urged its European partners on Wednesday to agree
to cede control over their budgets to a central authority in
Brussels, setting up a clash with France and other single
currency members at a summit of the bloc's leaders this
week.
* The International Monetary Fund called on the eve of a
European Union summit for both Spain and Italy to seek euro zone
assistance to draw a line under the bloc's debt crisis, but Rome
has rebuffed the idea and Madrid seems likely to apply alone.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rose to their highest in seven months on
Thursday, buoyed by a surge in U.S. housing starts that has
followed other positive economic data, helping to further ease
worries about a slowdown in global growth.
* The dollar firmed on Thursday, while the euro fell but
hovered near multi-week highs. The euro could see a steeper
setback if a slew of economic reports on China renew worries
about the health of the world's second biggest economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China GDP Q3
0200 China Industrial output Sep
0200 China Retail sales Sep
0200 China Urban investment Sep
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1400 U.S. Leading indicators Sep
1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity index
European Council meeting, Brussels (to Oct. 19)
Base metals prices at 0127 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8230.50 10.50 +0.13 8.30
SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59240 580 +0.99 6.49
LME Alum 1999.00 10.00 +0.50 -1.04
SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15535 45 +0.29 -1.93
HG COPPER DEC2 375.25 0.45 +0.12 9.21
LME Zinc 1933.00 12.00 +0.62 4.77
SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15255 135 +0.89 3.11
LME Nickel 17270.00 90.00 +0.52 -7.70
LME Lead 2166.00 7.00 +0.32 6.44
SHFE PB FUT 15770 105 +0.67 3.14
LME Tin 21600.00 30.00 +0.14 12.50
LME/Shanghai arb 981
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.2545 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)