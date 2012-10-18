* China should hit or beat annual GDP target -stats bureau * China Q3 GDP up 7.4 pct on yr, in line with Reuters poll * China Sept industrial output up 9.2 pct on yr * Investors to focus more on base metals fundamentals -analyst * Coming Up: U.S. leading indicators, Sep.; 1400 GMT (Updates prices; adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, Oct 18 London copper rose for a third session on Thursday, boosted by data that showed China's economy stabilising and a recovery gathering pace in the U.S. housing sector. China should hit or beat the government's growth target this year and a mild economic recovery is likely in the fourth quarter, the country's statistics bureau said, after a slew of better-than-expected data offset a seventh straight quarter of GDP slowdown in July-September. Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to its fastest pace in more than four years, a sign the housing sector's recovery is gaining traction and supporting the wider economic recovery. "Base metals are up on today's economic data, which, coupled with the premier's optimism over the economy, signalled that China's economy has mostly likely bottomed out in the third quarter. The U.S. economy also seems to be improving," said Orient Futures derivatives director Andy Du. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted by local media as saying on Wednesday that the economic situation in the third quarter was relatively good, and the government was confident of achieving its goal. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.1 percent to $8,231.25 per tonne by 0701 GMT, following a rise of 1.2 percent on Wednesday. The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.8 percent to close the session at 59,130 yuan ($9,500) per tonne, catching up with London's previous gains. But gains in the session are likely to be capped by a stronger dollar, which bounced off a one-month low in the prior session, and by lingering concerns over the euro zone economy. Beyond the short term, base metals prices will increasingly take trading direction from demand and supply factors, especially in top consumer China, as fears over the global economy recede, traders said. "Base metals are not out of the woods yet, despite easing fears over the global economy," Du warned. "Investors will now focus more on the metals' fundamentals and how copper prices fare in the fourth quarter will depend on whether downstream demand in top consumer China improves." But traders said there was still no significant pick-up in Chinese copper demand, as seen in the ShFE front-to-forward-month curve switching to a slight contango on Thursday. <0#SCF:> "Investors are pricing forward contracts higher as they feel copper's outlook for the rest of the year has improved, based on recent global economic data," said a trader based in Shanghai. "But we have not seen a meaningful pick-up in spot demand yet." The spot-to-front-month discount stayed at the same level as the day before, at as high as 200 yuan, indicating sluggish spot demand. "Among the downstream industries, there has been a slight pick-up in the power cable industry. But order books for the rest are still weak," said a Shanghai-based physical trader. In the euro zone, while the markets cheered as Spain moved closer to a bailout, there were signs the region's crisis will finally hit the German economy, which is seen growing at 1 percent next year, two years after expanding at its fastest rate since reunification. Base metals prices at 0701 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8231.25 11.25 +0.14 8.31 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59130 470 +0.80 6.29 LME Alum 1993.00 4.00 +0.20 -1.34 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15550 60 +0.39 -1.83 HG COPPER DEC2 375.35 0.55 +0.15 9.24 LME Zinc 1927.50 6.50 +0.34 4.47 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15210 90 +0.60 2.81 LME Nickel 17217.00 37.00 +0.22 -7.98 LME Lead 2168.00 9.00 +0.42 6.54 SHFE PB FUT 15765 100 +0.64 3.11 LME Tin 21650.00 80.00 +0.37 12.76 LME/Shanghai arb 1108 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.2545 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)