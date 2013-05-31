* Official China PMI seen barely expanded in May
* One worker killed at new collapse at Grasberg mine
* Lead hits two-month high, spread goes into backwardation
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, May 31 Copper fell on Friday as
investors closed out positions ahead of a key factory activity
report from top metals consumer China and as the dollar firmed,
but losses were cushioned after another mine tunnel collapse in
Indonesia.
The benchmark industrial metal, however, was still on track
to end May almost 3 percent higher after a three-month slide.
The market was nervous about China's official Purchasing
Managers' Index, due out on Saturday, which was likely to show
manufacturing activity barely expanded in May, according to a
Reuters poll.
Many investors were not taking chances after an initial
private-sector PMI survey last week showed a contraction for the
first time in seven months, fuelling a sell-off in commodities
and equities.
"I don't think anyone is too excited about going into the
weekend particularly long," said analyst George Adcock at broker
Marex Spectron in London.
"Unless you're a big fund specialising in what you think
about China or you're taking a much broader view, you'd likely
want to go into the figures neutral and see how the market
reacts to them."
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed
0.7 percent to $7,270 a tonne in official midday trading,
erasing Thursday's gains. The metal has gained nearly 3 percent
for the month.
Also weighing on the metals market was a stronger dollar
, which makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more
expensive for buyers outside the United States.
Another development that may pressure prices was a decision
by an Indian court to allow India's largest copper smelter to
restart with a week, ending a two-month shutdown that has
squeezed domestic supply and supported prices.
Copper got support after a fresh accident critically injured
a worker at Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc's
Indonesian Grasberg mine, a union official said, calling on
miners to stop work.
This would be the second serious accident at the remote
Papua complex, the world's second biggest copper mine, in just
over two weeks after 28 people were killed in a tunnel collapse.
While copper prices rebounded this month from the year's
lows in April, backed by supply outages and improved demand in
top consumer China, a rally has eluded the metal due to
persistent doubts on the outlook for the global economy.
"For a lot of investors, the fundamentals of copper are
still not compelling enough to give it a rally that's
sustainable," said Sijin Cheng, commodities analyst at Barclays
Capital.
"People are still trading it as a reflection of their take
on the macroeconomic environment which has been very confusing
lately."
LEAD SHORTAGES FUEL PRICE
Lead was the best performer, swimming against the
weaker tide, climbing 0.7 percent in official rings to $2,185 a
tonne, the highest in over two months. The battery material was
also the best LME performer of the month, climbing by nearly 8
percent as inventories declined.
LME lead stocks fell by another 2,750 tonnes
on Friday to 219,475 tonnes, bringing the erosion to 31 percent
this year. Lead inventories currently available to consumers,
however, is much smaller since 76 percent of the stocks are
cancelled, or earmarked for delivery.
The shortage of lead supplies has pushed the benchmark
spread into backwardation -- in which the cash price enjoys a
premium of $6 a tonne over the three-month price -- for the
first time in about six months.
"The short end of the lead forward curve has shifted into
backwardation for the first time since December, which points to
a tighter market situation," Commerzbank said in a note. "The
global lead market was already in supply deficit in the first
three months of the year."
In other metals, aluminium edged down 0.3 percent to
$1,902 a tonne in official trading, zinc added 0.1
percent to $1,914 and tin slid 0.95 percent to $20,900.
Nickel failed to trade in official rings, but was
bid at $14,700 a tonne, down 0.7 percent from Thursday's close.