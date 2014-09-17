* Short covering, stop-loss buying support copper
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Sept 17 London copper climbed on
Wednesday to near its highest in a week as investors backed away
from expectations the Federal Reserve would bring forward its
timeline to raise interest rates at the end of its two-day
meeting later in the session.
The Wall Street Journal's Fed watcher Jon Hilsenrath said
the central bank would keep the words "considerable time" in its
policy statement, although it might qualify them. The phrase has
become a touchstone for when the Fed might start raising rates
and dropping it would be read as a hawkish step.
The change in rate expectations fuelled short-covering and
stop-loss buying across metals including copper, traders said,
because cheaper capital supports industry and investors.
Copper prices, however, are still broadly expected to weaken
towards year-end when fresh supply rolls on to the market.
"China buying had a cracking start to the year but has been
softer in the past few months - seasonally it tends to be a bit
weaker in the second half and credit has also tightened a little
as a result of the port financing scandal in Qingdao," analyst
Daniel Morgan at UBS in Sydney said.
"We're modestly bearish on copper for the fourth quarter.
The driver for that is that there's a bit of supply surge that's
happening in 2014 and 2015," he added.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.6 percent to $6,939.25 a tonne by 0722 GMT, after
gains of 1.2 percent in the previous session. Benchmark copper
struck a one-week high of $6,992 a tonne on Tuesday.
Adding to the case for U.S. policy makers to stand pat, U.S.
producer prices were flat in August, pointing to muted inflation
pressures that should allow the Federal Reserve to bide its time
on raising interest rates.
Supporting metals, China's central bank is injecting a
combined 500 billion yuan ($81.35 billion) of liquidity into the
country's top banks, according to media reports, a sign that
authorities are stepping up efforts to shore up a faltering
economy.
Hopes for fresh stimulus measures had risen after a string
of worsening data out of China, including lending and industrial
output in August.
China's foreign direct investment fell to a low not seen in
at least 2-1/2 years in August, underscoring the challenges to
growth facing the world's second-biggest economy.
"We have seen a wave of copper short covering and stop-loss
buying," broker Sucden said in a note.
The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange traded at 49,480 yuan ($8,059) up 1.9
percent on the day.
Reflecting the outlook for improving supply, Newmont Mining
Corp expects its idled Batu Hijau copper mine and mill
in Indonesia to be fully operational six-to-eight weeks after it
receives a promised export permit, Chief Executive Gary Goldberg
said on Tuesday.
(1 US dollar = 6.1430 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Biju Dwarakanath)