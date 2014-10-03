* Macquarie says Chinese construction order books weakening

* Nickel starting to look oversold - Triland

* U.S. jobless rate falls to six-year low, dollar surges (Adds closing prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Oct 3 Copper and aluminium bounced on Friday, a day after touching multi-month lows, but traders said the move may not last as investors remained worried about a strong dollar and weaker demand in top metals consumer China.

"There's a bit of stabilisation today, but I don't think it necessarily marks a turning point back up," said Stephen Briggs, metals strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up 0.64 percent at $6,642 a tonne, after shedding 1.2 percent in the previous session when it plumbed a five-month low of $6,600.

Prices, which are down nearly 10 percent so far this year, closed the week down 1.2 percent.

Copper has been hit by a combination of weaker growth in Europe and China, a buoyant dollar and prospects for a surge of supply.

Earlier, data showed U.S. employers stepped up hiring in September and the jobless rate fell to a six-year low, which could bolster bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike in mid-2015 or even earlier.

Investors also had mixed news from the euro zone - the bloc's retail sales jumped more than expected in August, but new orders for the business sector in September were the weakest in almost a year.

Softer Chinese demand was also weighing on the sector.

"Our recent proprietary steel and copper surveys in China were perhaps the most bearish I have ever seen in the three years we have been doing them," Colin Hamilton, head of commodities research at Macquarie, told the Reuters Global Base Metals Forum.

"After holding up well through Q1, the construction sector is certainly now a headwind (for metals) and order books from this area have been weakening fast."

Exposing more weakness in the world's second-largest economy, China's services sector grew at its slowest pace in eight months in September after new orders shrank for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis, a survey showed on Friday.

China's stock, bond, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets, including the Shanghai Futures Exchange are closed from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 for the National Day holiday.

STRONG DOLLAR

The dollar index hit a more than 4-year peak after the better-than-expected non-farm payrolls, focusing investors' minds firmly on the timing of an expected Fed rate hike.

The Federal Reserve's third round of bond-buying had a better-than-expected impact on the U.S. labour market, a Fed official said on Thursday, making it all the more necessary for the central bank to move faster with hiking interest rates.

"The stronger dollar was a key component, but it came on top of weak macro data outside the U.S.," said Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.

"For copper we are targeting $6,350 over the next few months, simply because import activity will moderate towards the end of the year and we see refined activity picking up. Copper is definitely not a buy."

Briggs agreed that copper's bear market was not yet over.

"Potentially, I think the price over the coming couple of quarters could easily go to the low we saw in March ($6,321) and potentially $6,000, but probably that's it."

In nickel, a jump in Chinese exports since June helped drag down LME prices by more than 13 percent in September.

A commodity fraud at China's Qingdao port hit bank financing of metal deals, sparking the jump in nickel exports and pushing back expectations of a global supply shortage of the metal used mainly in stainless steel.

But broker Triland said: "Traders are now beginning to say the metal looks oversold at the recent lows, particularly when it dropped under $16,000 yesterday."

Nickel rebounded 3.28 percent to end at $16,550 a tonne.

Aluminium closed up 1.22 percent at $1,912 a tonne, chalking up losses of nearly 2 percent for the week - its fourth weekly drop in a row.

"We can expect bargain hunting from China after their holidays but in the meantime, the June $1,850 support is the area to watch as the dollar keeps up the pressure," Triland added in a note.

Zinc closed up 0.62 percent at $2,266 a tonne, lead ended down 0.10 percent at $2,078 a tonne and tin closed flat at $20,350.

PRICES

(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Sydney and Maytaal Angel in London; Editing by Pravin Char)