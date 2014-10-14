* Philippine monsoon season set to curb nickel ore shipments

By Melanie Burton

SYDNEY, Oct 14 London copper climbed to fresh two-week peaks on Tuesday, boosted by technical buying after China reaffirmed plans to step up infrastructure projects to support growth, following robust September trade data.

China's investment growth should pick up in the coming months as authorities hasten construction of water conservation projects and other infrastructure, a senior official at the country's powerful economic planner said on Tuesday.

That came after China posted a surprisingly strong trade performance in September, soothing worries over a slowdown in the world's top metals user. September copper imports rose nearly 15 percent from the month before.

"We need to see another month of that type of growth to really be confident that it is really a restocking trend, rather than opportunistic buys ahead of China's holiday," said analyst Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.

China, which accounts for around 45 percent of refined copper demand, had a week of national day holidays in early October.

"Still, I would say the selling has been overdone. The longs are looking for any opportunity to build some initial positions - but certainly no follow through at the moment," he said.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed to $6,760 a tonne, the highest since Sept. 30, trading at $6,756 a tonne by 0737. Prices are grinding upwards from five-month lows of $6,600 a tonne touched on Oct. 2.

Short-covering also fuelled the rise, a Singapore-based trader said.

"The market is short copper and some of the solid consumer buying that was waiting down at $6,600 has come to market ... the upward trend in the USD has also stopped for now and markets are all a little uncertain so traders are quick to cut positions."

Dollar-priced commodities tend to fall when the dollar rallies as they become more expensive for holders of other currencies. The greenback rebounded a little overnight, but remained not far from one-month lows.

China's copper imports surged 14.7 percent from the previous month in September, hitting a 5-month high, after importers increased term shipments on an expected rise in seasonal demand.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1.1 percent to 48,100 yuan($7,855) a tonne.

Across other metals, seasonal rains are set to disrupt nickel mining in the Philippines for the next four months or so, crimping exports to top buyer China and stoking a shortfall in the global supply of ore.

This could force China's vast stainless steel industry to run down its stocks of nickel ore, reigniting a rally in nickel prices, analysts said. LME nickel climbed 0.8 percent to $16,578 a tonne.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's government is considering imposing tin output limits and export quotas, a mines ministry official said on Tuesday, as the world's top exporter looks to support benchmark prices that have plunged to 14-month lows.

